First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 4 Mar 01, 2020
THA vs MAL
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ACC ER T20 | Match 3 Mar 01, 2020
HK vs NEP
Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
ZIM in BAN Mar 03, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
AUS in SA Mar 04, 2020
SA vs AUS
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Angelo Mathews takes four wickets as hosts beat Windies to sweep ODI series 3-0

Angelo Mathews took 4-59 in 10 overs and was player of the match in Sri Lanka's third and final ODI against West Indies

The Associated Press, Mar 01, 2020 23:42:05 IST

Pallekele: Angelo Mathews took four wickets to propel Sri Lanka to a six-run win over West Indies in the third one-day international on Sunday and a 3-0 series sweep.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Angelo Mathews takes four wickets as hosts beat Windies to sweep ODI series 3-0

Angelo Mathews celebrates after taking a wicket in Sri Lanka's match against West Indies. AP

Batting first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 307 in 50 overs. Kusal Mendis top-scored with 55 off 48 balls and Dhananjaya de Silva made a 47-ball 51. West Indies in reply narrowly fell short at 301-9.

West Indies seam bowler Alzarri Joseph took 4-65.

Shai Hope top-scored for the West Indies with 72 off 88 balls. Fellow opener Sunil Ambris made a run-a-ball 60 and Nicholas Pooran scored 50. Mathews took 4-59 in 10 overs and was player of the match.

Sri Lanka won the first ODI by one wicket and the second by 161 runs.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 01, 2020 23:42:05 IST

Tags : Alzarri Joseph, Angelo Mathews, Cricket, Dhananjaya De Silva, Kusal Mendis, Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, Sri Lanka Vs West Indies 2020, Sunil Ambris

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all