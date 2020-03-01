Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Angelo Mathews takes four wickets as hosts beat Windies to sweep ODI series 3-0
Angelo Mathews took 4-59 in 10 overs and was player of the match in Sri Lanka's third and final ODI against West Indies
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs WIW England Women beat West Indies Women by 46 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW Vs PAKW South Africa Women beat Pakistan Women by 17 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW Vs SLW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 7 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 NZW Vs BANW New Zealand Women beat Bangladesh Women by 17 runs
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 THA Vs MAL Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 HK Vs NEP Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SL Vs WI Sri Lanka beat West Indies by 6 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 169 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 3rd, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Mar 4th, 2020, 04:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 2 T20I Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Mar 4th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SLW vs BANW - Mar 2nd, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW vs NZW - Mar 2nd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 PAKW vs THAW - Mar 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi violence: Ajit Doval's 'jo hua so hua' remark sums up State's mindset, hurdles Muslims hoping for justice face
-
US-Taliban peace deal hits first roadblock as Ashraf Ghani says he won't free prisoners belonging to militant group
-
GDP growth slows to nearly 7-year low at 4.7% in Q3 on poor performance by manufacturing, construction sectors
-
From Ye Maaya Chesave To Jaanu, tracing Samantha Akkineni’s decade long journey in Telugu cinema
-
Section 144 imposed in Shaheen Bagh; police deployed in large number even as Hindu Sena calls off protest
-
ISL 2019-20: Resolute Bengaluru FC survive late ATK onslaught to win first leg of playoff fixture
-
Kalyan Varma's documentation of the Dhangars reveals existential threat facing pastoral tribe
-
Indian law invisibilises, discriminates against queer people; one project reimagines legislation to make it more inclusive
-
Nitish Kumar sets target of 200 seats for NDA in 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, dismisses rumours sparked by meeting with Tejashwi Yadav
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5442
|111
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|6095
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|5248
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Pallekele: Angelo Mathews took four wickets to propel Sri Lanka to a six-run win over West Indies in the third one-day international on Sunday and a 3-0 series sweep.
Angelo Mathews celebrates after taking a wicket in Sri Lanka's match against West Indies. AP
Batting first after winning the toss, Sri Lanka was bowled out for 307 in 50 overs. Kusal Mendis top-scored with 55 off 48 balls and Dhananjaya de Silva made a 47-ball 51. West Indies in reply narrowly fell short at 301-9.
West Indies seam bowler Alzarri Joseph took 4-65.
Shai Hope top-scored for the West Indies with 72 off 88 balls. Fellow opener Sunil Ambris made a run-a-ball 60 and Nicholas Pooran scored 50. Mathews took 4-59 in 10 overs and was player of the match.
Sri Lanka won the first ODI by one wicket and the second by 161 runs.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Mar 01, 2020 23:42:05 IST
Also See
Highlights, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 2nd ODI at Hambantota, Full cricket score: Islanders thump Windies to seal series
Highlights, Sri Lanka vs West Indies, 1st ODI at Colombo, Full cricket score: Hosts edge Windies by one wicket in nail-biting contest
Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Wanindu Hasaranga guides hosts to slender victory as Shai Hope's century goes in vain