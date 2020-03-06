Pallekele: Andre Russell smashed six sixes in an unbeaten innings of 40 off just 14 deliveries to lead West Indies to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 and a 2-0 series sweep on Friday.

West Indies captain Keiron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl and Sri Lanka responded with 155-6 in 20 overs. Dasun Shanaka top scored with 31 runs while spin bowler Fabien Allan took two wickets for the West Indies.

West Indies reached a winning 158-3 with three overs to spare.

Russell was named the player of the match and series.

Brandon King scored 43 off 21 balls including consecutive sixes off Lasith Malinga and six boundaries.

Shimron Hetmyer anchored the innings with 43 not out from 42 balls, watching Russell's fireworks from the other end.

Sri Lanka lost two players to injuries during the match, including its strike legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Without him, Sri Lanka couldn't get the early wickets needed to put the West Indies under pressure.

The West Indies won the first match by 25 runs, and made no changes.

Sri Lanka brought in fast bowler Lahiru Kumara in place of bowling allrounder Isuru Udana.

