First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 10 Mar 06, 2020
HK vs MAL
Hong Kong beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
WI in SL | 2nd T20I Mar 06, 2020
SL vs WI
West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
AUS in SA Mar 07, 2020
SA vs AUS
Senwes Park, Potchefstroom
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 08, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Andre Russell's quick-fire 40 powers Windies to T20I series sweep

West Indies captain Keiron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl and Sri Lanka responded with 155-6 in 20 overs.

The Associated Press, Mar 06, 2020 23:41:03 IST

Pallekele: Andre Russell smashed six sixes in an unbeaten innings of 40 off just 14 deliveries to lead West Indies to a seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second Twenty20 and a 2-0 series sweep on Friday.

Sri Lanka vs West Indies: Andre Russells quick-fire 40 powers Windies to T20I series sweep

West Indies' Andre Russell in action against Sri Lanka. AP

West Indies captain Keiron Pollard won the toss and elected to bowl and Sri Lanka responded with 155-6 in 20 overs. Dasun Shanaka top scored with 31 runs while spin bowler Fabien Allan took two wickets for the West Indies.

West Indies reached a winning 158-3 with three overs to spare.

Russell was named the player of the match and series.

Brandon King scored 43 off 21 balls including consecutive sixes off Lasith Malinga and six boundaries.

Shimron Hetmyer anchored the innings with 43 not out from 42 balls, watching Russell's fireworks from the other end.

Sri Lanka lost two players to injuries during the match, including its strike legspinner Wanindu Hasaranga. Without him, Sri Lanka couldn't get the early wickets needed to put the West Indies under pressure.

The West Indies won the first match by 25 runs, and made no changes.

Sri Lanka brought in fast bowler Lahiru Kumara in place of bowling allrounder Isuru Udana.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 06, 2020 23:41:03 IST

Tags : Andre Russell, Brandon King, Cricket, Dasun Shanaka, Fabien Allan, Keiron Pollard, Lahiru Kumara, Lasith Malinga, SportsTracker, Sri Lanka Vs West Indies, Sri Lanka Vs West Indies 2020, Wanindu Hasaranga

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all