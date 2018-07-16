Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Tabraiz Shamsi leaves tour mid-way before second Test due to family reasons
Shamsi, playing in his second Test, returned match figures of four for 128 in the first game in Galle, where Sri Lanka routed South Africa by 278 runs inside three days.
Reuters,
July 16, 2018
Colombo: South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has left the tour of Sri Lanka for unspecified family reasons, officials said on Monday.
File image of Tabraiz Shamsi. AFP
No decision has been made on a return date and no replacement has been named ahead of the second Test in Colombo starting on Friday.
The tourists have two other specialist spinners on the tour in left-armer Keshav Maharaj and uncapped leg-spinner Shaun von Berg.
South Africa also play five ODIs and a single T20I match in Sri Lanka. Shamsi was included in the squads for both formats.
Updated Date:
Jul 16, 2018
