Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Spinner Akila Dananjaya bags six wickets in futile attempt as visitors win ODI series
Sri Lanka capped off a difficult series against visitors South Africa by winning the last match in the ODI format of the tour, with captain Angelo Mathews scoring 97 runs.
Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya spun a web around South Africa’s batsmen with a six-wicket haul to help the hosts to a commanding 178-run victory in the fifth and final one-day international on Sunday.
Akila Dananjaya bagged six wickets but couldn't help Sri Lanka avoid a loss to the visitors in their ODI series. AP
Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews struck a run-a-ball 97 to anchor his side to an imposing 299 for eight after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat.
South Africa’s stand-in skipper Quinton de Kock, leading the side for the injured Faf du Plessis, was the only batsman to provide some resistance for the touring side with a stroke-filled 54.
Mathews hit 11 fours and a six in his knock as Sri Lanka scored 93 off their final 10 overs to set South Africa a 300-run target.
Updated Date:
Aug 14, 2018
