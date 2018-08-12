- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG Vs IND Live Now
Colombo: Sri Lanka’s Akila Dananjaya spun a web around South Africa’s batsmen with a six-wicket haul to help the hosts to a commanding 178-run victory in the fifth and final one-day international on Sunday.
Akila Dananjaya bagged six wickets to help Sri Lanka beat the visitors 3-2 in their ODI series. AP
Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews struck a run-a-ball 97 to anchor his side to an imposing 299 for eight after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat.
South Africa’s stand-in skipper Quinton de Kock, leading the side for the injured Faf du Plessis, was the only batsman to provide some resistance for the touring side with a stroke-filled 54.
Mathews hit 11 fours and a six in his knock as Sri Lanka scored 93 off their final 10 overs to set South Africa a 300-run target.
Updated Date:
Aug 12, 2018
