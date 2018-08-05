Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Reeza Hendricks hits ton on debut to help Proteas beat hosts by 78 runs in 3rd ODI
Reeza Hendricks made 102 off 89 deliveries to help South Africa post 363-7 before they bowled out the hosts for 285 in 45.2 overs and took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 12 runs
- Nepal in Netherlands, 2 ODI Series, 2018 NED Vs NEP Nepal beat Netherlands by 1 run
- Nepal in Netherlands, 2 ODI Series, 2018 NED Vs NEP Netherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 02:50 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 09:40 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 02:50 PM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 SAW vs PAKW - Nov 4th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs ENGW - Nov 4th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs IREW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW vs INDW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 NZW vs SLW - Nov 5th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs SAW - Nov 7th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs PAKW - Nov 7th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Post CWC meet, Congress works to get alliance chemistry right at Jantar Mantar and bolster anti-BJP stand
-
SC to hear Article 35A case: Removing provision from Constitution may cause fiery reaction in Jammu & Kashmir, caution intel officials
-
World Badminton Championships 2018: Carolina Marin proved to be too fast, mentally strong for PV Sindhu in final
-
President approves Bill aimed at deterring economic offenders from fleeing country, preventing cases like Vijay Mallya, Nirav Modi
-
Washington's desperation to secure peace in Afghanistan plays to Islamabad's advantage, threatens New Delhi's strategic interests
-
Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra on Fanney Khan: Got so attached to the original, had to produce Hindi version
-
घबराएं नहीं, आधार हेल्पलाइन नंबर से चोरी नहीं होगा फोन का डेटा: UIDAI
-
जंतर-मंतर से बजी चुनाव की रणभेरी, मोदी को मात देने के लिए कांग्रेस का 'मास्टर प्लान' तैयार
-
जो गड़बड़ करेगा वो अंदर जाएगा और उसे बचाने वाले भी अंदर जाएंगे: नीतीश कुमार
-
यूपी: शाह ने 'दीनदयाल उपाध्याय रेलवे स्टेशन' का किया उद्घाटन, पहले था मुगलसराय
-
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी से मिले KCR, 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव बाद गठबंधन को तैयार!
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Pallekele: Batsman Reeza Hendricks smashed a century on his ODI debut to set up South Africa's series-clinching 78-run win over Sri Lanka in the third match in Pallekele on Sunday.
Hendricks made 102 off 89 deliveries to help South Africa post 363-7 before they bowled out the hosts for 285 in 45.2 overs and took an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.
Dhananjaya de Silva did try to infuse life into the chase with a career-best 84 but Sri Lanka's batting crumbled under the ever-increasing run-rate.
Fast bowler Lungi Ngidi claimed four wickets while fellow paceman Andile Phehlukwayo took three.
South Africa's Reeza Hendricks scored 102 off just 89 balls in 3rd ODI. AP
But it was Hendricks, a right-hand batsman who has played 12 Twenty20 internationals, who set up the win for his side.
The 28-year-old became only the third South African batsman to register a hundred in his first ODI. Colin Ingram and Temba Bavuma are the other two.
Jean-Paul Duminy's 92 off 70 balls, and half-centuries by Hashim Amla and David Miller, also contributed to South Africa's imposing total after being put into bat first.
Amla gave South Africa a brisk start with his run-a-ball 59 before being bowled by medium-pace bowler Thisara Perera, who returned impressive figures of 4-44.
Hendricks, who has been around since 2014 when he first played a T20 against Australia, built crucial partnerships including a 78-run fourth-wicket stand with Duminy.
Hendricks celebrated his century with a boundary off paceman Lahiru Kumara in just 88 balls, but was dismissed on the very next delivery.
Duminy, who got his second fifty of the series to lead the batting chart with 177 runs, carried on the momentum with a blazing knock laced with 8 fours and 4 sixes.
Duminy got support from fellow left-hand batsman Miller as the two put on 103 runs for the fifth wicket to pulverise the the Sri Lankan bowling.
Miller's quickfire 51 and Andile Phehlukwayo's unbeaten 24 off 11 balls gave South Africa 98 runs in the last seven overs.
In reply, Sri Lanka were never in the big chase with South African bowlers getting wickets at regular intervals.
A 95-run, seventh-wicket partnership between de Silva and Akila Dananjaya, who scored 37, raised Sri Lankan hopes of making a fist of their target.
But Phehlukwayo broke the dangerous-looking stand after dismissing Dananjaya and then got de Silva caught behind to flatten the Sri Lankan chase.
The fourth match is slated for Wednesday at Pallekele.
Updated Date:
Aug 05, 2018
Also See
Sri Lanka vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Dambulla
HIghlights, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI at Dambulla
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Theunis de Bruyn's fighting ton in vain as hosts spin Proteas out to sweep Test series