Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Rangana Herath warns Proteas to brace for more spin as hosts target series win
Herath said pitch conditions were ripe for a repeat of last week's drubbing, in which he took five wickets and Dilruwan Perera returned overall match figures of 10-78.
Agence France-Presse,
July 19, 2018
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 8 wickets
- Pakistan in Zimbabwe, 5 ODI Series, 2018 ZIM Vs PAK Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
- India in England, 3 ODI Series, 2018 ENG Vs IND England beat India by 86 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 BANW Vs IREW Bangladesh Women beat Ireland Women by 25 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 THAW Vs UGAW Thailand Women beat Uganda Women by 34 runs
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Qualifier, 2018 PNGW Vs SCO Scotland Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 10 wickets
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 08:30 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 NZW vs INDW - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs PAKW - Nov 10th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW vs BANW - Nov 10th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs SLW - Nov 11th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 INDW vs PAKW - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW vs IREW - Nov 12th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW vs BANW - Nov 13th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3589
|112
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3182
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3617
|103
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Colombo: Rangana Herath warned South Africa on Thursday to expect yet more spin in the second Test after the visitors were skittled for their lowest total since the Proteas' readmission to international cricket.
Sri Lanka are chasing their first Test series win against the Proteas since 2006 and need just a draw to clinch the honours against the world's second-ranked Test side.
Rangana Herath took five wickets in the first set. Reuters
South Africa lost the opening Test in Galle inside three days after being dispatched for 126 in the first innings and 73 in the second.
Herath said pitch conditions were ripe for a repeat of last week's drubbing, in which the left-arm spinner took five wickets and off-spinner Dilruwan Perera returned overall match figures of 10-78.
"If you see the surface, it's dry. It will be more of a spin-friendly surface," the 40-year-old veteran spinner said ahead of the final Test starting Friday in Colombo.
"We have Dilruwan (Perera) and if we require we also have Dhananjaya (de Silva). He couldn't bowl in Galle, but he is certainly ready to bowl during games," Herath told reporters.
Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis top-scored with a gritty 49 while paceman Kagiso Rabada impressed with four wickets in Sri Lanka's first innings.
Rabada, who returned figures of 4-50, was ably supported by Dale Steyn and Vernon Philander in their first innings to bowl out the hosts for 287 runs, more than half of which were notched up by Sri Lankan opener Dimuth Karnaratne.
Du Plessis said his team will rely on their pace bowlers to come back hard at the hosts.
"If it doesn't rain, then we will have a dangerous weapon in our fast bowlers. Once again we have to make a call as to whether we are playing three seamers or two spinners," Du Plessis said.
Du Plessis added that South Africa was aiming to conquer local conditions in their bid to overtake India — about to embark on a five-Test series in England — and become the number one side.
"It is never easy winning away from home. When you are coming to the sub-continent, drawing a series is as good as winning a series," he said.
"It's tough and that's what the best teams do. We need to get to that number one position in Test cricket."
The next visitors to Sri Lanka will be England in October.
Updated Date:
Jul 19, 2018
Also See
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Proteas bowled out for lowest total since readmission as hosts' spinners mastermind 278-run win in Galle Test
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Spinners put Hosts in command after dismissing Proteas cheaply to strengthen their grip on Day 2
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Proteas get harsh reality check in first Test post AB de Villiers' retirement