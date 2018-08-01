First Cricket
NEP in NED | 1st ODI Aug 01, 2018
NED Vs NEP
Netherlands beat Nepal by 55 runs
SA in SL | 2nd ODI Aug 01, 2018
SL Vs SA
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Quinton de Kock slams half century to to help Proteas win by four wickets, lead ODI series 2-0

The Proteas rode on a 91-run opening partnership between de Kock and Hashim Amla, who scored 43, to achieve their target with more than seven overs to spare.

Reuters, August 01, 2018

Dambulla: Wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock hit an attacking 87 to guide South Africa to a four-wicket win over Sri Lanka in the second one-day international in Dambulla on Wednesday.

Chasing 245 for victory, the visitors rode on a 91-run opening partnership between de Kock and Hashim Amla, who scored 43, to achieve their target with more than seven overs to spare.

Cricket - Sri Lanka v South Africa - Second One Day International - Dambulla, Sri Lanka - August 1, 2018. South Africa's Quinton de Kock plays a shot next to Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper Kusal Perera. REUTERS/Dinuka Liyanawatte - RC18AD387640

Quinton de Kock's 87 set up South Africa's four-wicket win. Reuters/Dinuka Liyanawatte

South Africa take a 2-0 lead in the five-match series.

Skipper Faf du Plessis contributed with a valuable 49 after Sri Lankan spinner Akila Dananjaya led the bowling charge to give the visitors some tough moments in their chase.

The Proteas bowlers also played their part earlier as pacemen Lungi Ngidi and Andile Phehlukwayo claimed three wickets each to restrict Sri Lanka to 244-8 in 50 overs.

Skipper Angelo Mathews made 79 off 111 balls while Niroshan Dickwella scored 69 to give the Sri Lankan total some respectability after they elected to bat first.

South Africa responded with a big first-wicket partnership as de Kock hit bowlers to all parts of the ground during his 78-ball knock, laced with 13 fours and 1 six.

Dananjaya took two wickets after South Africa's quick start but the rest of the bowling and some sloppy fielding let the home team down.

Dananjaya had Amla caught and bowled and then snapped up Aiden Markram for three. He later denied du Plessis his half-century with another caught and bowled effort.

De Kock, who made 47 in his team's first win on Sunday, registered his 16th ODI fifty but missed out on a ton after becoming debutant paceman Kasun Rajitha's first ODI victim.

Suranga Lakmal gave Sri Lanka hope of a turnaround after getting his 100th ODI wicket in David Miller, out for three, as South Africa wobbled at 198-5.

But Jean-Paul Duminy hit 32 and Willem Mulder kept calm with his unbeaten 19 to give their team a second straight win, after having been swept aside in the two-match Test series.

Earlier for Sri Lanka, Mathews and Dickwella showed grit in front of a persistent bowling attack that took regular wickets.

Ngidi struck twice in his very first over — the second of the innings — to reduce Sri Lanka to 13-2. He had Upul Tharanga caught behind for nine and then trapped Kusal Mendis lbw for nought.

Dickwella, Sri Lanka's wicketkeeper-batsman, then got going with several valuable partnerships including a crucial 67-run fourth wicket stand with Mathews.

The third match is scheduled for Sunday in Kandy.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018

Tags : #Akila Dananjaya #Andile Phehlukwayo #Angelo Mathews #Cricket #Faf Du Plessis #Hashim Amla #Lungi Ngidi #Niroshan Dickwella #Quinton De Kock #South Africa National Cricket Team #Sri Lanka National Cricket Team #Sri Lanka Vs South Africa

