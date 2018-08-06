- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 12 runs
- Nepal in Netherlands, 2 ODI Series, 2018 NED Vs NEP Nepal beat Netherlands by 1 run
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Sep 29th, 2018, 02:50 PM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 1st, 2018, 09:40 AM IST
- New Zealand Women in Australia, 3 T20I Series, 2018 AUSW vs NZW - Oct 5th, 2018, 02:50 PM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 SAW vs PAKW - Nov 4th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs ENGW - Nov 4th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs IREW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 WIW vs INDW - Nov 5th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 NZW vs SLW - Nov 5th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 AUSW vs SAW - Nov 7th, 2018, 01:30 AM IST
- ICC Womens World T20 Practice Matches, 2018 BANW vs PAKW - Nov 7th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
Kandy: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will miss the remainder of his side's limited overs tour to Sri Lanka after injuring his shoulder in Sunday's 78-run victory that clinched the one-day international series.
Du Plessis hurt his shoulder while diving for a catch and played no further part in the match.
Faf du Plessis reacts after injuring his hand in the third ODI. AFP/Ishara S Kodikara
"Faf sustained an injury to one of the rotator cuff tendons in his right shoulder and will, unfortunately, be unavailable for the rest of the tour," team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a media release from Cricket South Africa on Monday.
"He will need a rehabilitation period of up to six weeks to make a full recovery."
The South Africans hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, with the fourth game scheduled for the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.
The teams will also be involved in a one-off Twenty20 international in Colombo on 14 August that will close the tour, which included two test matches that were convincingly won by the home side.
South Africa's next assignment will be a home limited overs tour by Zimbabwe starting in late September.
Updated Date:
Aug 06, 2018
