Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis ruled out of rest of tour after injuring shoulder in third ODI

South Africa captain Du Plessis hurt his shoulder while diving for a catch in the third ODI and played no further part in the match.

Reuters, August 06, 2018

Kandy: South Africa captain Faf du Plessis will miss the remainder of his side's limited overs tour to Sri Lanka after injuring his shoulder in Sunday's 78-run victory that clinched the one-day international series.

Du Plessis hurt his shoulder while diving for a catch and played no further part in the match.

South African cricket team captain Faf du Plessis (R) reacts after injuring his hand during the third One Day International (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and South Africa at the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium in Pallekele on August 5, 2018. / AFP PHOTO / ISHARA S. KODIKARA

Faf du Plessis reacts after injuring his hand in the third ODI. AFP/Ishara S Kodikara

"Faf sustained an injury to one of the rotator cuff tendons in his right shoulder and will, unfortunately, be unavailable for the rest of the tour," team manager Mohammed Moosajee said in a media release from Cricket South Africa on Monday.

"He will need a rehabilitation period of up to six weeks to make a full recovery."

The South Africans hold an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series, with the fourth game scheduled for the Pallekele International Cricket Stadium on Wednesday.

The teams will also be involved in a one-off Twenty20 international in Colombo on 14 August that will close the tour, which included two test matches that were convincingly won by the home side.

South Africa's next assignment will be a home limited overs tour by Zimbabwe starting in late September.

Updated Date: Aug 06, 2018

