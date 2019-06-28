Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Chester-le-street weather update, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: It will be all to play for from Sri Lanka’s perspective when they take on the already-eliminated South Africa in Match 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as Chester-le-Street hosts its first match of the tournament on Friday.

The Proteas have endured a horrific World Cup campaign as their exit was all but confirmed following their 49-run loss to an unpredictable Pakistan side a few days back.

In their seven matches so far, Faf du Plessis’ side only has the win against Afghanistan so far, with one game being washed out.

Only the Proteas captain scored a half-century, whereas Quinton de Kock (47) and Andile Phehlukwayo (46) missed out on their respective fifties in their run-chase of 309 against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka still have a slim chance of progressing to the semifinals following their 20-run win over hosts and favourites England.

Following the South Africa clash, the Lankan Lions have fixtures against West Indies and India on 1 July and 6 July respectively.

It was a four-wicket haul from Lasith Malinga and fine contributions from Angelo Mathews (85), Kusal Mendis (46) and Avishka Fernando (49) which led them to victory as Sri Lanka successfully defended their total of 232-9.

Even two of Islanders’ matches have been abandoned in a tournament which has witnessed record number of washouts so far.

However, the forecast for Friday looks good and the fans can take breathe easy. According to AccuWeather, even though it will be partly cloudy when the match begins at 10.30 AM local time, conditions are set to improve by 12 PM local time, with the sun to shine and there is zero percent of rain.

This would mean that the team winning the toss will look to bat first on Friday.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here