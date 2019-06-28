First Cricket
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 4 Jun 27, 2019
MAL vs THA
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 34 Jun 27, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 125 runs
ICC CWC Jun 28, 2019
SL vs SA
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Headingley, Leeds
Sri Lanka vs South Africa match, Weather Update in Chester-le-Street today: Full game expected at Riverside Ground with no threat of rain

Sri Lanka take on already-eliminated South Africa in Match 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 in Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street with hopes for advancing to the semi-final. The weather is expected to be clear and sunny with no threat of rain.

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 28, 2019 08:06:07 IST

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Chester-le-street weather update, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: It will be all to play for from Sri Lanka’s perspective when they take on the already-eliminated South Africa in Match 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 as Chester-le-Street hosts its first match of the tournament on Friday.

The Proteas have endured a horrific World Cup campaign as their exit was all but confirmed following their 49-run loss to an unpredictable Pakistan side a few days back.

Sri Lanka still have a slim chance of progressing to the semifinals. AP

Sri Lanka still have a slim chance of progressing to the semifinals. AP

In their seven matches so far, Faf du Plessis’ side only has the win against Afghanistan so far, with one game being washed out.

Only the Proteas captain scored a half-century, whereas Quinton de Kock (47) and Andile Phehlukwayo (46) missed out on their respective fifties in their run-chase of 309 against Pakistan.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka still have a slim chance of progressing to the semifinals following their 20-run win over hosts and favourites England.

Following the South Africa clash, the Lankan Lions have fixtures against West Indies and India on 1 July and 6 July respectively.

It was a four-wicket haul from Lasith Malinga and fine contributions from Angelo Mathews (85), Kusal Mendis (46) and Avishka Fernando (49) which led them to victory as Sri Lanka successfully defended their total of 232-9.

Even two of Islanders’ matches have been abandoned in a tournament which has witnessed record number of washouts so far.

However, the forecast for Friday looks good and the fans can take breathe easy. According to AccuWeather, even though it will be partly cloudy when the match begins at 10.30 AM local time, conditions are set to improve by 12 PM local time, with the sun to shine and there is zero percent of rain.

This would mean that the team winning the toss will look to bat first on Friday.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 08:06:07 IST

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




