Sri Lanka vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Warm-up Match

Catch the live score and updates from the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm up match between Sri Lanka and South Africa

FirstCricket Staff, May 24, 2019 15:13:39 IST

47/1
Overs
6.4
R/R
7.34
Fours
6
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Hashim Amla Batting 26 23 4 0
Suranga Lakmal 3.4 0 26 1
Nuwan Pradeep 3 0 21 0

Toss news: It's the start of the warm-up matches for the ICC Cricket World Cup and on Friday Dimuth Karunaratne's Sri Lanka take on Faf du Plessis' South Africa at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

Sri Lanka have won the toss and they have opted to field first.

The 1996-World Champions will be captained by Karunaratne who did not play any ODIs since last match. Their recent record against South Africa is not that good either, having suffered a 0-5 humiliation in ODIs when they met in March 2019.

South Africa have won their last five ODI series against Sri Lanka so they have the upper hand in the game. Both teams will to give game time for play all their 15 players.

Squads

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 15:14:31 IST

