Sri Lanka vs South Africa, LIVE cricket score, 4th ODI at Kandy
Catch all the live scores from the fourth ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa.
3rd ODI, report: South Africa took an unassailable 3-0 lead over Sri Lanka with a 78-run win in the third one-day international on Sunday.
After losing the toss, South Africa scored a daunting 363-7 in Kandy. Sri Lanka never looked in the hunt and was all out for 285 in 45.2 overs as the Proteas clinched the five-match series.
File image of Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews and South Africa's stand-in skipper Quinton de Kock. AFP
No. 3 Reeza Hendricks hit a debut century — 102 in 89 balls with eight fours and a six — before he was bowled by pacer Lahiru Kumara (2-67).
JP Duminy hit a 70-ball 92, including four sixes, before becoming one of four victims for Thisara Perera (4-75).
Dhananjaya de Silva smashed three sixes and eight fours but his 84 off 66 balls wasn't nearly enough for the hosts, with Lungi Ngidi claiming 4-57 off 8.2 overs.
Sri Lanka swept the two-test series 2-0 before South Africa responded by winning the first ODI by five wickets and the second ODI by four wickets.
The fourth ODI is on Wednesday.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Aug 08, 2018
