Sri Lanka vs South Africa, LIVE cricket score, 4th ODI at Kandy

Catch all the live scores from the fourth ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

FirstCricket Staff, August 08, 2018

46/0
Overs
8.2
R/R
5.61
Fours
7
Sixes
0
Extras
7
Niroshan Dickwella (W) Batting 31 27 6 0
Upul Tharanga Batting 8 23 1 0
Junior Dala 4 0 19 0

3rd ODI, report: South Africa took an unassailable 3-0 lead over Sri Lanka with a 78-run win in the third one-day international on Sunday.

After losing the toss, South Africa scored a daunting 363-7 in Kandy. Sri Lanka never looked in the hunt and was all out for 285 in 45.2 overs as the Proteas clinched the five-match series.

File image of Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews and South Africa's stand-in skipper Quinton de Kock. AFP

No. 3 Reeza Hendricks hit a debut century — 102 in 89 balls with eight fours and a six — before he was bowled by pacer Lahiru Kumara (2-67).

JP Duminy hit a 70-ball 92, including four sixes, before becoming one of four victims for Thisara Perera (4-75).

Dhananjaya de Silva smashed three sixes and eight fours but his 84 off 66 balls wasn't nearly enough for the hosts, with Lungi Ngidi claiming 4-57 off 8.2 overs.

Sri Lanka swept the two-test series 2-0 before South Africa responded by winning the first ODI by five wickets and the second ODI by four wickets.

The fourth ODI is on Wednesday.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Aug 08, 2018

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 4221 114
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

