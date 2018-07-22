First Cricket
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 3 at Colombo

Catch all the live updates of the 2nd Test, Day 3 between Sri Lanka and South Africa

FirstCricket Staff, July 22, 2018

338/10
Overs
104.1
R/R
3.25
Fours
41
Sixes
0
Extras
15
124/10
Overs
34.5
R/R
3.59
Fours
12
Sixes
1
Extras
1
221/4
Overs
57.4
R/R
3.85
Fours
28
Sixes
2
Extras
1
Keshav Maharaj 28.4 1 124 2

Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Day 2: Keshav Maharaj returned the second-best figures by a South African bowler in a test innings but Sri Lanka took a firm step towards a 2-0 series sweep after thoroughly dominating day two of the second and final test on Saturday.

Keshav Maharaj finished with figures of 9 for 129, the second-best by a South African in Tests. Reuters

Keshav Maharaj finished with figures of 9 for 129, the second-best by a South African in Tests. Reuters

South Africa’s spin frailties were laid bare once again as the tourists collapsed for 124 to concede a first innings lead of 214 runs at Colombo’s Sinhalese Sports Club Ground.

Sri Lanka, who made 338 in the first innings, were 151-3 at stumps after deciding not to impose follow-on against the tourists who now stare at the possibility of a second successive test defeat inside three days.

Dimuth Karunaratne was batting on 59 at stumps, his fourth successive 50-plus knock in the series, with Angelo Mathews on 12 at the other end.

For South Africa, left arm-spinner Maharaj took his match-haul to 11 wickets but his team were in dire straits.

Earlier resuming the day on 277 for nine, Akila Dananjaya and Rangana Herath frustrated South Africa with a dogged 74-run stand for the final wicket before Maharaj struck when the latter was caught behind for 35. Dananjaya remained unbeaten on 43.

Maharaj’s 9-129 is the second best by a South African in tests, behind only Hugh Tayfield’s 9-113 against England in 1957, but his success brought little cheer to a side battling their own spin vulnerabilities.

Herath and Dananjaya (5-42) returned from the innings break to harm South Africa with the new ball, reducing the leaden-footed tourists to 15 for three.

Dilruwan Perera (4-40) then joined the rout as South Africa lost all 10 wickets to the Sri Lankan spinners.

Faf du Plessis (48) and Quinton de Kock (32) counter-attacked but it was not enough as the tourists once again failed to reach the 150-mark in the series.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2018

