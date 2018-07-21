First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in ZIM | 4th ODI Jul 20, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 244 runs
PAK in ZIM | 3rd ODI Jul 18, 2018
ZIM Vs PAK
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 9 wickets
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test, Day 2 at Colombo

Catch all the live updates of the 2nd Test, Day 2 between Sri Lanka and South Africa

FirstCricket Staff, July 21, 2018

338/10
Overs
104.1
R/R
3.25
Fours
41
Sixes
0
Extras
15
0/0
Overs
0.1
R/R
0
Fours
0
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Aiden Markram Batting 0 1 0 0
Dean Elgar Batting 0 0 0 0
Dilruwan Perera 0.1 0 0 0

Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and live scorecard

Colombo: South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj claimed a career-best eight for 116 to prevent Sri Lanka from making the most of a strong start and limiting them to 277 for nine on the opening day of the second and final Test on Friday.

The left-arm spinner registered the best figure in Sri Lanka by a visiting bowler to haul his team back into the contest, but South Africa will hardly be celebrating considering their own vulnerability against the turning ball.

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj claimed eight wickets on Day 1 of the second Test. Reuters

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj claimed eight wickets on Day 1 of the second Test. Reuters

Akila Dananjaya was batting on 16 at stumps with Rangana Herath on five, with the hosts hoping for a 2-0 whitewash against a team they thumped inside three days in the first test at Galle.

Following their decision to bat first after winning the toss, openers Dimuth Karunaratne and Danushka Gunathilaka forged a century-plus stand, defying the South African bowlers in the wicketless morning session.

Karunaratne alone had outscored the entire South Africa team in Galle, and the southpaw continued his rich form to bring up his third successive 50-plus score in as many innings.

He and Gunathilaka put on 116 runs for the opening stand to lay the foundations for a big total, but Maharaj ensured the second session belonged to the tourists.

The 28-year-old got Karunaratne, who made 53, to tickle one down the leg side, with Quinton de Kock taking a smart catch behind the stumps.

In his next over, Maharaj dismissed Gunathilaka for 57 when the batsman attempted a slog-sweep and Kagiso Rabada charged from deep square leg and dived forward to take a brilliant catch.

Maharaj dealt a third blow before tea when he induced Kusal Mendis (21) into playing a sweep shot with Rabada taking his second catch of the day.

The spinner struck again in the first over after tea to dismiss Angelo Mathews for 10 and then ran through Sri Lanka’s middle and lower order.

Dhananjaya de Silva made 60 as each of Sri Lanka’s top three batsmen helped themselves to easy fifties before Maharaj wreaked havoc on those lower down the order.

With inputs from Reuter

 

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2018

Tags : #Akila Dananjaya #Cricket #Cricket Score #Keshav Maharaj #Live Cricket #Live Cricket Score #Live Score #Rangana Herath #South Africa #South Africa Cricket Team #Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka Cricket Team #Sri Lanka Vs South Africa #Sri Lanka Vs South Africa 2018

Also See

Social Media Star: Abhishek Bachchan, Varun Grover reveal how they handle selfies, trolls and broccoli




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3182 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3617 103
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all