Sri Lanka vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Dambulla
Catch all the live updates of the second ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa.
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|3842
|113
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
First ODI report: Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi picked up four wickets each to set up South Africa’s five-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the first one-day international at Dambulla on Sunday.
Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. Agencies
Rabada, who took 4-41, inflicted the early damage while left-arm spinner Shamsi provided the late breakthroughs with his 4-33 as South Africa bundled out Sri Lanka for 193 under 35 overs after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat.
Off-spinner Akila Dananjaya picked up two early wickets to give Sri Lanka hope but the touring side, who were mauled 2-0 in the test series, recovered to reach the target in 31 overs and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Opener Quinton de Kock and captain Faf du Plessis hit identical 47s to steady South Africa’s chase during a 86-run stand for the third wicket before the wicketkeeper-batsman became Dananjaya’s third victim.
It was left to JP Duminy to take South Africa home with an unbeaten 53 off 32 deliveries. Earlier, Kusal Perera hit a 72-ball 81 to provide some respectability to Sri Lanka’s innings after the hosts were reduced to 36-5 in the face of a devastating opening spell from Rabada.
Kusal and Thisara Perera, who made 49, added 92 for the sixth wicket during a counter-attacking partnership before Shamsi separated them by dismissing the latter, caught behind to wicketkeeper de Kock. Shamsi also dismissed Kusal, who was out caught trying to play a reverse sweep, after an entertaining innings that included 11 fours and a six.
The second match of the series will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.
With inputs from Reuters.
Updated Date:
Aug 01, 2018
