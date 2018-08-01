First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in WI | 1st T20I Aug 01, 2018
WI Vs BAN
West Indies beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets (D/L method)
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd ODI at Dambulla

Catch all the live updates of the second ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

FirstCricket Staff, August 01, 2018

66/3
Overs
14.2
R/R
4.65
Fours
9
Sixes
0
Extras
5
Niroshan Dickwella (W) Batting 34 46 5 0

First ODI report: Fast bowlers Kagiso Rabada and spinner Tabraiz Shamsi picked up four wickets each to set up South Africa’s five-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the first one-day international at Dambulla on Sunday.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. Agencies

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. Agencies

Rabada, who took 4-41, inflicted the early damage while left-arm spinner Shamsi provided the late breakthroughs with his 4-33 as South Africa bundled out Sri Lanka for 193 under 35 overs after the hosts won the toss and opted to bat.

Off-spinner Akila Dananjaya picked up two early wickets to give Sri Lanka hope but the touring side, who were mauled 2-0 in the test series, recovered to reach the target in 31 overs and take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. Opener Quinton de Kock and captain Faf du Plessis hit identical 47s to steady South Africa’s chase during a 86-run stand for the third wicket before the wicketkeeper-batsman became Dananjaya’s third victim.

It was left to JP Duminy to take South Africa home with an unbeaten 53 off 32 deliveries.  Earlier, Kusal Perera hit a 72-ball 81 to provide some respectability to Sri Lanka’s innings after the hosts were reduced to 36-5 in the face of a devastating opening spell from Rabada.

Kusal and Thisara Perera, who made 49, added 92 for the sixth wicket during a counter-attacking partnership before Shamsi separated them by dismissing the latter, caught behind to wicketkeeper de Kock. Shamsi also dismissed Kusal, who was out caught trying to play a reverse sweep, after an entertaining innings that included 11 fours and a six.

The second match of the series will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

With inputs from Reuters.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018

Tags : #Angelo Mathews #Cricket #Faf Du Plessis #ODI Cricket #South Africa #South Africa Vs Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka Vs South Africa #Sri Lanka Vs South Africa 2018

Also See

3 alternatives to WhatsApp | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all