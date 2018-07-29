First Cricket
Sri Lanka vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Dambulla

Catch all the live updates of the first ODI between Sri Lanka and South Africa.

FirstCricket Staff, July 29, 2018

Lungi Ngidi 6.1 1 26 1

Sri Lanka's injury-prone skipper Angelo Mathews has ruled himself out of bowling during the one-day internationals against South Africa which start on Sunday.

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. Agencies

Sri Lanka captain Angelo Mathews and South Africa captain Faf du Plessis. Agencies

Mathews has been troubled by recurring injuries since being brought back as one-day captain in January and had to sit out some matches before the current series against South Africa.

The 31-year-old all-rounder said he still expected the team to show new signs of recovery after a disastrous 2017. They convincingly beat South Africa in a two-match Test series.

"We would like to play better cricket than what we have been doing in limited overs," Mathews said ahead of the first ODI at Dambulla.

"We started very well in the Test series, and hope we can continue with the momentum in the ODIs."

Mathews, who has taken 114 wickets in 196 ODIs, said he will not risk himself against South Africa. "I won't be bowling in this series. Hope to start bowling in the nets and see how I feel."

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018

Tags : #Angelo Mathews #Cricket #Faf Du Plessis #ODI Cricket #South Africa #South Africa Vs Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka Vs South Africa #Sri Lanka Vs South Africa 2018

