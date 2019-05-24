First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SL in SCO | 2nd ODI May 21, 2019
SCO vs SL
Sri Lanka beat Scotland by 35 runs (D/L method)
AFG in IRE | 2nd ODI May 21, 2019
IRE vs AFG
Afghanistan beat Ireland by 126 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 24, 2019
PAK vs AFG
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 24, 2019
SL vs SA
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Warm-up Match LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch score online

ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of warm up match between Sri Lanka versus South Africa

FirstCricket Staff, May 24, 2019 11:34:46 IST

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up matches will begin on 24 May. In the first match, Pakistan will take on Afghanistan while Sri Lanka will play South Africa in the second match. The first game will take place at Bristol while the Sri Lanka-South Africa tie will be contested in Cardiff.

It is to be noted that Sri Lanka's premier bowler Lasith Malinga won't be available for at least the first warm-up match. Sri Lanka face a stiff challenge in the upcoming World Cup as they have had a rough outing in the ODIs for some time now.

South Africa have begun their practice sessions already and will look to test all their players to determine their playing XI for the first match on 30 May, which is also the inaugural match of the tournament and will be played against England.

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Sri Lanka vs South Africa:

When will Sri Lanka vs South Africa warm-up clash take place?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa warm-up clash will take place on 24 May 2019.

Where will the match be played?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa warm-up clash will take place at Cardiff.

What time does the match begin?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa warm-up clash will begin at 3.o0 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the warm-up matches?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

Updated Date: May 24, 2019 11:34:46 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dimuth Karunaratne, Faf Du Plessis, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Lasith Malinga, Sports, Sri Lanka Cricket, Sri Lanka Vs South Africa, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 South Africa, World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all