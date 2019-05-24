ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up matches will begin on 24 May. In the first match, Pakistan will take on Afghanistan while Sri Lanka will play South Africa in the second match. The first game will take place at Bristol while the Sri Lanka-South Africa tie will be contested in Cardiff.

It is to be noted that Sri Lanka's premier bowler Lasith Malinga won't be available for at least the first warm-up match. Sri Lanka face a stiff challenge in the upcoming World Cup as they have had a rough outing in the ODIs for some time now.

South Africa have begun their practice sessions already and will look to test all their players to determine their playing XI for the first match on 30 May, which is also the inaugural match of the tournament and will be played against England.

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Sri Lanka vs South Africa:

When will Sri Lanka vs South Africa warm-up clash take place?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa warm-up clash will take place on 24 May 2019.

Where will the match be played?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa warm-up clash will take place at Cardiff.

What time does the match begin?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa warm-up clash will begin at 3.o0 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the warm-up matches?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.