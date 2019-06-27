First Cricket
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Tomorrow 28 June Match: Schedule, Time, Venue

Pride is at stake for Faf du Plessis' South Africa as they take on Sri Lanka in Match 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, Durham. Here's all you need to know about the match

FirstCricket Staff, Jun 27, 2019 13:24:17 IST

Pride is at stake for Faf du Plessis' South Africa as they take on Sri Lanka in Match 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, Durham on Friday.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis. AFP

South Africa, who are already eliminated after suffering five defeats from seven matches, will look to spoil the chances of Sri Lanka, who can stay in contention for the semis spot with a win on Saturday. Sri Lanka are currently seventh, but two points would take them straight up to fifth, just below England.

In their previous match, Sri Lanka pulled off a thriller against England, restricting them to 212 in a chase of 240, ensuring they stay in the race for top four. Lasith Malinga was the game-changer on that day, as the veteran pacer picked four crucial wickets in his 10 overs.

Going into the game with nothing to lose, South Africa will be eager to restore lost pride by winning their remaining two matches.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa match:

When will Sri Lanka vs South Africa match take place?

India vs West Indies match will take place on 28 June 2019.

Where will the match be played?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa match will take place at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, Durham.

What time does the match begin?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa match will begin at 3 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD formats.

How do I watch the match online?

The India vs West Indies match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on Firstpost.com.

Full team squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne  (c), Suranga LakmalIsuru UdanaLasith MalingaKusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan PradeepSuranga LakmalJeevan MendisThisara PereraLahiru ThirimanneJeffrey VandersayMilinda SiriwardanaAvishka FernandoDhananjaya de Silva.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de KockImran TahirDavid MillerJP DuminyLungi NgidiKagiso RabadaAiden MarkramChris MorrisAndile PhehlukwayoTabraiz ShamsiDale SteynDwaine PretpriusRassie van der DussenHashim Amla.

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 13:24:18 IST

