Pride is at stake for Faf du Plessis' South Africa as they take on Sri Lanka in Match 35 of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, Durham on Friday.

South Africa, who are already eliminated after suffering five defeats from seven matches, will look to spoil the chances of Sri Lanka, who can stay in contention for the semis spot with a win on Saturday. Sri Lanka are currently seventh, but two points would take them straight up to fifth, just below England.

In their previous match, Sri Lanka pulled off a thriller against England, restricting them to 212 in a chase of 240, ensuring they stay in the race for top four. Lasith Malinga was the game-changer on that day, as the veteran pacer picked four crucial wickets in his 10 overs.

Going into the game with nothing to lose, South Africa will be eager to restore lost pride by winning their remaining two matches.

Here's all you need to know about when and where to watch Sri Lanka vs South Africa match:

When will Sri Lanka vs South Africa match take place?

Where will the match be played?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa match will take place at the Riverside Ground in Chester-le-Street, Durham.

What time does the match begin?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa match will begin at 3 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the match?

Sri Lanka vs South Africa match will be telecast on Star Sports Network in both standard as well as HD formats.

How do I watch the match online?

Full team squads

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Suranga Lakmal, Isuru Udana, Lasith Malinga, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kusal Perera (wk), Nuwan Pradeep, Suranga Lakmal, Jeevan Mendis, Thisara Perera, Lahiru Thirimanne, Jeffrey Vandersay, Milinda Siriwardana, Avishka Fernando, Dhananjaya de Silva.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (capt), Quinton de Kock, Imran Tahir, David Miller, JP Duminy, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Aiden Markram, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi, Dale Steyn, Dwaine Pretprius, Rassie van der Dussen, Hashim Amla.

