Sri Lanka vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Proteas batsman David Miller to miss upcoming clash owing to groin strain

Asian News International, Jun 27, 2019 22:52:36 IST

Cape Town: Problems for the South Africa team in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup are not coming to an end as the team faced another major setback ahead of their Sri Lanka clash. The Proteas' batsman David Miller will miss the match owing to a groin strain.

David Miller will miss the match owing to a groin strain. Reuters

"Proteas batsman David Miller has been ruled out of Friday's Cricket World Cup clash against Sri Lanka with a groin strain," reports Sports24.co.za.

Miller sustained the injury during South Africa's clash against Pakistan on 23 June while he was fielding. He had left the field subsequently but made a return as he batted for his side and scored 31 runs.

South Africa lost the match by 49 runs after they failed to chase the target of 309 runs, set by Pakistan.

Moreover, with this defeat, South Africa have been knocked out from the semi-finals race of the World Cup.

South Africa will now face Sri Lanka on 28 June.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

 

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 22:52:36 IST

