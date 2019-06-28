First Cricket
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Bee attack halts play as players, umpires hit the deck

Players and on-field umpires were forced to hit the ground to save themselves after a swarm of bees entered the field, but luckily none was stung by the insects.

Press Trust of India, Jun 28, 2019 23:42:58 IST

Chester-le-Street: The World Cup match between Sri Lanka and South Africa on Friday was halted for a brief period after a swarm of bees invaded the centre of the ground here.

Players and on-field umpires were forced to hit the ground to save themselves after a swarm of bee entered the field, but luckily none was stung by the insects.

The interruption occurred for about a minute in the 48th over of Sri Lanka's innings.

Incidentally, it is not the first occasion when bees played spoilsport during a match between the same two sides.

In 2017, the bees had halted the match at Wanderers Stadium when South Africa hosted Sri Lanka in Johannesburg.

Updated Date: Jun 28, 2019 23:42:58 IST

