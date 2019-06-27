First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Malaysia Tri-Series | Match 4 Jun 27, 2019
MAL vs THA
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 34 Jun 27, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 125 runs
ICC CWC Jun 28, 2019
SL vs SA
Riverside Ground, Chester-le-Street
ICC CWC Jun 29, 2019
PAK vs AFG
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs South Africa, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: All-rounder JP Duminy apologies for Proteas' 'dismal' performance

JP Duminy has apologised to South Africa fans after the country's "dismal" showing at the World Cup.

Agence France-Presse, Jun 27, 2019 22:28:25 IST

Chester-le-Street: JP Duminy has apologised to South Africa fans after the country's "dismal" showing at the World Cup.

JP Duminy has had a lukewarm World Cup himself, both with bat and ball. Reuters

JP Duminy has had a lukewarm World Cup himself, both with bat and ball. Reuters

Faf du Plessis's men have beaten only win-less Afghanistan in their opening seven games, meaning they cannot mathematically reach the last four.

"It's been pretty dismal from our part," said Duminy, who will retire from the 50-over game after the tournament in England and Wales.

"We obviously want to apologise to the public and the South African fans for letting them down.

"You know when you represent your country it is always a proud moment and you understand that you represent 50, 60 million people, that is a proud moment in itself.

"And when you put in performances like that, you know, you in a way almost feel ashamed of that."

Reports have emerged that coach Ottis Gibson will be in the firing line after the tournament, with Cricket South Africa (CSA) president Chris Nenzani promising that "heads will roll".

All-rounder Duminy, who has not featured in the past four matches, said the players, not the coaches, should take responsibility for a dismal campaign.

"It's always a difficult one when they bear the most brunt of our performances," he added, speaking ahead of South Africa's match penultimate match against Sri Lanka on Friday.

"The important thing for us is to take responsibility for that and sort of stand up and be man enough to know that you know we have come up short.

"They have given us the support. They have given us all the backing that we need to go out there and put in big performances, but we are the ones that have come up short."

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jun 27, 2019 22:28:25 IST

Tags : Chris Nenzani, Cricket, Cricket South Africa, Cricket World Cup 2019, CSA, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC World Cup 2019, JP Duminy, Ottis Gibson, Proteas, World Cup 2019 South Africa

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 7 6 1 0 12
India 6 5 0 1 11
New Zealand 7 5 1 1 11
England 7 4 3 0 8
Bangladesh 7 3 3 1 7
Pakistan 7 3 3 1 7
Sri Lanka 6 2 2 2 6
West Indies 7 1 5 1 3
South Africa 7 1 5 1 3
Afghanistan 7 0 7 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 6266 123
2 England 6084 122
3 New Zealand 4455 114
4 Australia 5247 112
5 South Africa 4902 109
6 Pakistan 4505 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all