First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | 1st ODI Jul 29, 2018
SL Vs SA
South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
BAN in WI | 3rd ODI Jul 28, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 18 runs
NZW in AUS Sep 29, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
North Sydney Oval, Sydney
NZW in AUS Oct 01, 2018
AUSW vs NZW
Allan Border Field, Brisbane
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Faf du Plessis and Co register first win; Tabraiz Shamsi, Kagiso Rabada pick up four wickets each

South Africa enjoyed their first win of the series so far, beating Sri Lanka with five wickets to spare. Proteas had been struggling against Sri Lanka's spinners in the test matches, but this time around, the visitor's bowling attack won the match.

Agence France-Presse, July 29, 2018

Dambulla: Bowlers Kagiso Rabada and Tabraiz Shamsi starred on Sunday in South Africa's five-wicket hammering of Sri Lanka in the first one-day international, some consolation for a disappointing tour.

Tabraiz Shamsi and Kagiso Rabada made quick work of the South African team, taking four wickets apiece. AP

Tabraiz Shamsi and Kagiso Rabada made quick work of the Sri Lankan team, taking four wickets apiece. AP

They claimed four wickets each to help bowl out Sri Lanka for 193, a total the visitors passed in just 31 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. South Africa's chase depended on an 86-run third-wicket stand between Quinton de Kock and skipper Faf du Plessis, who both hit 47. Off spinner Akila Dananjaya struck at crucial moments to get three wickets but Jean-Paul Duminy ensured a swift chase with his 32-ball unbeaten 53.

But it was a superb opening pace spell from Rabada and Shamsi's career-best figures of 4-33 with his left-arm wrist spin that led South Africa to their first victory of the tour after being swept aside in a two-Test series.

"Feels much better to be chatting as a winning captain," du Plessis said afterwards, adding, "in the Test series we didn't play well. There is a new group of players for the ODIs. I also thought we've learnt lessons, had good discussions and put pressure on their spinners by taking a few risks."

After the recent defeats, du Plessis said South Africa were now looking forward to the rest of the tour. Sri Lanka's innings lasted just 34.3 overs but batsman Kusal Perera hit a gritty 81 to lift the hosts from a precarious 36-5 following their decision to bat first. Kusal, whose 72-ball stay included 11 fours and a six, put on a crucial 92 for the sixth wicket stand with Thisara Perera, who made 49 to give the total a modicum of respect.

Kusal and Thisara counter-attacked to hit the South African bowlers to all parts of the ground as Sri Lanka reached 100 in the 16th over. The left-handed batting duo cashed in on the inexperience of rookie pacemen Willem Mulder and Andile Phehlukwayo as they plundered runs.

But the introduction of spin in the 18th over put Sri Lanka in trouble again. Shamsi broke the dangerous partnership by getting Thisara caught behind. Kusal kept up the good work to reach his fourth ODI fifty and got support from Dananjaya in a 38-run partnership. He finally fell to Shamsi after being caught at point while attempting a reverse sweep, with the innings folding soon afterwards.

South Africa suffered a wobbly start to their chase after opener Hashim Amla and Aiden Markram fell to the guile of Dananjaya, who opened the attack for the hosts. The left-right batting combination of de Kock and du Plessis blunted Sri Lanka's spin threat with their measured approach.

However de Kock and du Plessis were denied their fifties after Dananjaya and left-arm spinner Lakshan Sandakan got the batsmen out respectively. Duminy, who hit six fours and two sixes, kept calm to complete his 26th ODI half-century and the veteran left-hand batsman hit the winning runs.

"It wasn't the best day but we have four more games to bounce back," said Sri Lanka skipper Angelo Mathews, adding, "getting bowled inside 34 overs was pretty disappointing. We will take the positives and move forward."

The second international, a day-night game, is on Wednesday, also in Dambulla. The two sides will also play a one-off Twenty20 international on 14 August.

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Faf Du Plessis #Kagiso Rabada #Kusal Perera #South Africa Tour Of Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka Vs South Africa #Sri Lanka Vs South Africa ODI #Tabraiz Shamsi

Also See

Meet Lost Stories and Zaeden, the only two Indian acts playing at Tomorrowland this year




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all