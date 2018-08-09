First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SA in SL | 4th ODI Aug 08, 2018
SL Vs SA
Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
BAN in WI | 3rd T20I Aug 06, 2018
WI Vs BAN
Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
SA in SL Aug 12, 2018
SL vs SA
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
SA in SL Aug 14, 2018
SL vs SA
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Dinesh Chandimal named in hosts' squad for one-off T20I against Proteas after serving ICC ban

Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal returned to their Twenty20 squad Thursday after serving an international ban for breaching the spirit of the game.

Agence France-Presse, August 09, 2018

Colombo: Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal returned to their Twenty20 squad Thursday after serving an international ban for breaching the spirit of the game.

Chandimal was included in a 15-member squad for the one-off T20I that will round off South Africa's tour of the island nation Tuesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.

File image of Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

File image of Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC

The 28-year-old missed the two-Test series, which Sri Lanka won, and was out of the first four one-day internationals. The fifth and final ODI is on Sunday, but Chandimal was not included in the squad for that match.

But he was included in the T20I squad and will play in the day-night game on Tuesday.

Chandimal was banned by the International Cricket Council along with coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha for refusing to take to the field for two hours during the second Test against the West Indies in June. It was shortly after Chandimal was accused of tampering with the ball.

The Sri Lanka captain was subsequently banned from the third Test against the West Indies and given a fine equal to his match fees. He was later banned for another two Tests and four ODIs after pleading guilty to violating the spirit of the game.

Sri Lanka T20I squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shehan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dinesh Chandimal, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshan Sandakan, and Binura Fernando.

Updated Date: Aug 09, 2018

Tags : #Asanka Gurusinha #Chandika Hathurusingha #Cricket #Dinesh Chandimal #Dinesh Chandimal Ban #ICC #Proteas #South Africa #Sri Lanka #Sri Lanka Vs South Africa 2018

Also See

Super Cool News Apps | What The App




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 South Africa 4221 114
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all