Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Dinesh Chandimal named in hosts' squad for one-off T20I against Proteas after serving ICC ban
Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal returned to their Twenty20 squad Thursday after serving an international ban for breaching the spirit of the game.
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA Sri Lanka beat South Africa by 3 runs (D/L method)
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 19 runs (D/L method)
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs SA South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Bangladesh in West Indies, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 WI Vs BAN Bangladesh beat West Indies by 12 runs
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 12th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL vs SA - Aug 14th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 18th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 20th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 22nd, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 24th, 2018, 08:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 27th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 29th, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
- Pataudi Trophy, 2018 ENG vs IND - Aug 30th, 2018, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Ireland, 3 ODI Series, 2018 IRE vs AFG - Aug 31st, 2018, 03:15 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Rajya Sabha deputy chairman election: BJP finds new friends as TRS, AIADMK offer support with eye on 2019
-
Karunanidhi passes away at 94: Ex-DMK chief, like many others biography forgives, can be called a product of his times
-
Swaminathan Gurumurthy’s appointment to RBI board: Why the political fuss and social media outcry is illogical
-
Fifty years of Prague Spring: A look back at the events that unfolded after Soviet tanks rolled into erstwhile Czechoslovakia
-
Kamal Haasan's Vishwaroopam 2 eyes grand opening; must tread with caution post-Karunanidhi's death
-
यूपी से झारखंड तक का जिक्र: मोदी के भाषण ने साफ किया, हरिवंश क्यों चुने गए
-
कैबिनेट ने तीन तलाक बिल को मंजूरी दी, अब मजिस्ट्रेट दे सकता है जमानत
-
PM मोदी की जुबानी, राज्यसभा के उपसभापति हरिवंश की कहानी
-
LIVE, cricket score, IND vs ENG, 2nd Test at Lord's, DAY 1st: बारिश के चलते पहले लिया गया लंच ब्रेक
-
पाकिस्तान बनाने का समर्थन सबसे पहले पटेल ने किया था, नेहरू ने नहीं !
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3634
|125
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|England
|3772
|97
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|South Africa
|4221
|114
|4
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2058
|114
Colombo: Sri Lanka skipper Dinesh Chandimal returned to their Twenty20 squad Thursday after serving an international ban for breaching the spirit of the game.
Chandimal was included in a 15-member squad for the one-off T20I that will round off South Africa's tour of the island nation Tuesday in Colombo, Sri Lanka Cricket said in a statement.
File image of Sri Lanka captain Dinesh Chandimal. Image credit: Twitter/@ICC
The 28-year-old missed the two-Test series, which Sri Lanka won, and was out of the first four one-day internationals. The fifth and final ODI is on Sunday, but Chandimal was not included in the squad for that match.
But he was included in the T20I squad and will play in the day-night game on Tuesday.
Chandimal was banned by the International Cricket Council along with coach Chandika Hathurusingha and manager Asanka Gurusinha for refusing to take to the field for two hours during the second Test against the West Indies in June. It was shortly after Chandimal was accused of tampering with the ball.
The Sri Lanka captain was subsequently banned from the third Test against the West Indies and given a fine equal to his match fees. He was later banned for another two Tests and four ODIs after pleading guilty to violating the spirit of the game.
Sri Lanka T20I squad: Angelo Mathews (captain), Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Thisara Perera, Shehan Jayasuriya, Shehan Madushanka, Lahiru Kumara, Dinesh Chandimal, Akila Dananjaya, Jeffrey Vandersay, Lakshan Sandakan, and Binura Fernando.
Updated Date:
Aug 09, 2018
Also See
Sri Lanka vs South Africa LIVE Cricket Score, 1st ODI at Dambulla
HIghlights, Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI at Dambulla
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Angelo Mathews says he won't bowl against Faf du Plessis and Co in ODI series