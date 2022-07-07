Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: Visitors' team masseur tests positive for COVID-19

Malang Ali will isolate for five days. Nobody else had the virus, the Pakistan Cricket Board said on Thursday.
Pakistan has had to isolate the team masseur who tested positive for the coronavirus after arriving in Colombo for two cricket Tests against Sri Lanka.
Pakistan landed on Wednesday with 18 players and 13 staff for its first test tour of Sri Lanka since 2015.
The first Test begins in Galle from July. The second test will be in Colombo from July 24-28.
Sri Lanka starts its second and last test against Australia on Friday in Galle. Sri Lanka has had to replace four players who returned positive virus tests this week: Legspinner Jeffrey Vandersay, fast bowler Asitha Fernando, allrounder Dhananjaya de Silva and spinner Praveen Jayawickrama.
