Sri Lanka vs Pakistan, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 1 at Galle

|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|120/3 (30.2 ov) - R/R 3.96
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Angelo Mathews
|Batting
|12
|18
|2
|0
|Dinesh Chandimal
|Batting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Mohammad Nawaz
|7.2
|0
|33
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 120/3 (30)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Dinesh Chandimal 0(0)
Angelo Mathews 0(2)
|
Dimuth Karunaratne (C) 40(90) S.R (44.44)
c Naseem Shah b Yasir Shah
Veteran all-rounder Angelo Mathews makes his 100th Test appearance while Sri Lanka hope to draw level after going down after losing the series opener by four wickets.
Toss report: Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in a landmark 100th Test for former captain Angelo Mathews on Sunday.
Mathews, 35, was feted by Sri Lanka Cricket at the start of the second Test in Galle as the hosts look to bounce back from their opening loss in the two-match series.
Teenage left-arm spinner Dunith Wellalage is making his Test debut while fast bowler Asitha Fernando returns after recovering from Covid.
Pakistan have also made two changes, with left-arm spinner Nauman Ali coming in for injured quick Shaheen Shah Afridi and Azhar Ali making way for left-hand batsman Fawad Alam.
The tourists, led by Babar Azam, won the opening match by four wickets on a tense fifth day at the same venue.
Teams
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Oshada Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wkt), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Dunith Wellalage, Asitha Fernando
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan (wkt), Fawad Alam, Agha Salman, Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, Naseem Shah
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Rod Tucker (AUS)
TV umpire: Marais Erasmus (RSA)
Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Young opener Abdullah Shafique starred with a sensational hundred as Pakistan set the record for the highest successful chase at the Galle International Stadium to clinch the first Test against hosts Sri Lanka, on Wednesday.
Aamir Sohail, 55, who was a whistleblower — a term he dislikes — in Pakistan's 1990s match-fixing controversy, said the big bucks are good for the sport.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: The two Test matches are part of the World Test Championship where islanders are placed third and visitors are fourth.