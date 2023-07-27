Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test 4 at Colombo

SL vs PAK 2nd Test Day 4 LIVE Score: Follow live score, updates, ball-by-ball commentary and check the full scorecard of Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test in Colombo.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test 4 at Colombo

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) LIVE Cricket Score and Commentary. Image: Sri Lanka Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan At Sinhalese Sports Club, Colombo, 24 July, 2023

24 July, 2023
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

166/10 (48.4 ov)

11/0 (6.1 ov)

2nd Test
Pakistan

Pakistan

576/5 (134.0 ov)

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 report: Abdullah Shafique’s maiden double century and an unbeaten 132 by Agha Salman put Pakistan in commanding position of the second Test on Day 3 in Colombo.

The tourists reached 563/5 at stumps, leading Sri Lanka by 397 runs in their first innings at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Salman and concussion substitute Mohammad Rizwan, on 37, were in the middle with an unbeaten stand of 95 after Shafique’s departure on 201.

Salman played attacking cricket to reinforce Pakistan’s new aggressive style in this series and reached his second Test ton with a boundary.

Shafique led the mammoth reply in response to Sri Lanka’s 166 as he put on three century stands including a 124-run sixth-wicket partnership with Salman.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 having won the first Test by four wickets.

Published on: July 27, 2023 10:29:43 IST

