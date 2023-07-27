Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 3 report: Abdullah Shafique’s maiden double century and an unbeaten 132 by Agha Salman put Pakistan in commanding position of the second Test on Day 3 in Colombo.

The tourists reached 563/5 at stumps, leading Sri Lanka by 397 runs in their first innings at the Sinhalese Sports Club.

Salman and concussion substitute Mohammad Rizwan, on 37, were in the middle with an unbeaten stand of 95 after Shafique’s departure on 201.

Salman played attacking cricket to reinforce Pakistan’s new aggressive style in this series and reached his second Test ton with a boundary.

Shafique led the mammoth reply in response to Sri Lanka’s 166 as he put on three century stands including a 124-run sixth-wicket partnership with Salman.

Pakistan lead the two-match series 1-0 having won the first Test by four wickets.