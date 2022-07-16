Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan At Galle International Stadium, Galle, 16 July, 2022

16 July, 2022
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
133/8 (44.0 ov)

1st Test
Yet To Bat

133/8 (44.0 ov) - R/R 3.02

Play In Progress

Prabath Jayasuriya - 3

Dinesh Chandimal - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Dinesh Chandimal Batting 41 77 5 0
Maheesh Theekshana Batting 0 0 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Naseem Shah 8 0 26 1
Mohammad Nawaz 3 1 5 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 133/8 (44)

3 (3) R/R: 2

Prabath Jayasuriya 3(9) S.R (33.33)

lbw b Mohammad Nawaz

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Score: 1st Test, Day 1 at Galle

Follow live updates on the opening day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle Cricket Stadium here.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Live Cricket score: first Test Day 1. Image: Pakistan Cricket/Twitter

Pitch report| Russel Arnold: "It looks like a good pitch. There is a nice covering of grass, which should make the pitch hold. It'll crumble later on, and will test the batters as the match wears on. Win the toss and bat first."

Toss | Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first

Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the opening Test of the two-match series on Saturday.

The hosts made two changes to the team that beat Australia in a series-levelling win earlier this week at the same venue in Galle, which saw some rain in the morning.

Dhananjaya de Silva and Oshada Fernando replaced Kamindu Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, who was one of the four players to get Covid ahead of and during the second Australia Test.

Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, recalled leg-spinner Yasir Shah and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to their team, which has three fast bowlers.

All-rounder Salman Ali Agha was handed his first Test cap by batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during a team huddle before the beginning of play on Saturday.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (capt), Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: July 16, 2022 10:52:23 IST

