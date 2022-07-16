|Sri Lanka
|Pakistan
|133/8 (44.0 ov) - R/R 3.02
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Dinesh Chandimal
|Batting
|41
|77
|5
|0
|Maheesh Theekshana
|Batting
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Naseem Shah
|8
|0
|26
|1
|Mohammad Nawaz
|3
|1
|5
|1
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 133/8 (44)
|
3 (3) R/R: 2
Prabath Jayasuriya 3(9)
Dinesh Chandimal 0(0)
|
Prabath Jayasuriya 3(9) S.R (33.33)
lbw b Mohammad Nawaz
Follow live updates on the opening day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Pakistan at the Galle Cricket Stadium here.
Pitch report| Russel Arnold: "It looks like a good pitch. There is a nice covering of grass, which should make the pitch hold. It'll crumble later on, and will test the batters as the match wears on. Win the toss and bat first."
Toss | Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bat first
Sri Lanka skipper Dimuth Karunaratne won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan in the opening Test of the two-match series on Saturday.
The hosts made two changes to the team that beat Australia in a series-levelling win earlier this week at the same venue in Galle, which saw some rain in the morning.
Dhananjaya de Silva and Oshada Fernando replaced Kamindu Mendis and Pathum Nissanka, who was one of the four players to get Covid ahead of and during the second Australia Test.
Pakistan, led by Babar Azam, recalled leg-spinner Yasir Shah and all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz to their team, which has three fast bowlers.
All-rounder Salman Ali Agha was handed his first Test cap by batting coach Mohammad Yousuf during a team huddle before the beginning of play on Saturday.
Teams
Sri Lanka: Oshada Fernando, Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Prabath Jayasuriya, Kasun Rajitha
Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam (capt), Salman Ali Agha, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Yasir Shah, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah
Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Marais Erasmus (RSA)
TV Umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
With AFP inputs
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan: The two Test matches are part of the World Test Championship where islanders are placed third and visitors are fourth.
Babar was asked about Kohli in the media interaction following his late-night tweet in support of Kohli. "This too shall pass. Stay strong," the 27-year-old wrote.
Apart from Azam, Indian captain Rohit Sharma and England skipper Jos Buttler also spoke out in support of Kohli at the post-match conference yesterday.