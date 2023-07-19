Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 4 at Galle

Sri Lanka (SL) vs Pakistan (PAK) LIVE Cricket Score and Commentary. Image: Sri Lanka Cricket

Sri Lanka Vs Pakistan At Galle International Stadium, Galle, 16 July, 2023

16 July, 2023
Starts 10:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka

312/10 (95.2 ov)

126/4 (45.5 ov)

1st Test
Pakistan

Pakistan

461/10 (121.2 ov)

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 report: Saud Shakeel hit his maiden double century in Tests as Pakistan stretched their lead to a dominant 149 against Sri Lanka on day three of the rain-hit opening match.

Sri Lanka bowled out the tourists for 461 in the final session after a frustrating ninth-wicket stand of 94 between Shakeel, who remained unbeaten on 208, and Naseem Shah, who made six off 78 balls.

The 27-year-old Shakeel, who is playing his sixth Test, ruled as he cut Dhananjaya de Silva for a boundary to bring up his double century to a standing ovation.

The hosts ended the day on 14 for no loss after bad light stopped another rain-affected day. Sri Lanka still trail Pakistan by 135 runs in their second innings.

Nishan Madushka, on eight, and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, on six, were batting at close of play.

The Sri Lankan bowlers led by off-spinner Ramesh Mendis, who ended with a five-wicket haul, hit back in the second session but Shakeel combined with the lower-order including a 52-run seventh-wicket stand with Noman Ali, who made 25.

(with inputs from AFP)

Published on: July 19, 2023 09:56:05 IST

