SL vs PAK 2nd Test Day 3 Highlights: Agha Salman (132*) and Mohammed Rizwan (37*) were the unbeaten batters as Pakistan finished the day with a total of 563/5
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Day 2 report: Pakistan took a 12-run lead over Sri Lanka in the second Test on Tuesday with eight first-innings wickets left after only 10 overs were bowled on the rain-hit second day.
Pakistan were 178-2 at stumps at the Sinhalese Sports Club.
All the play was in the morning session with an early lunch taken because of heavy rain. The rain had stopped by the afternoon but the outfield was wet and, after tea, the umpires decided to call off play for the day and resume 15 minutes early on Wednesday.
Resuming on the overnight score of 145-2, Pakistan moved past Sri Lanka’s first-innings total of 166 before a downpour forced the players off the field.
Pakistan scored 33 runs during the 43 minutes of play. Opener Abdullah Shaffique has reached 87 while captain Babar Azam is 28 not out in a 57-run unbroken partnership for the third wicket.
Pakistan needed only 48.4 overs to dismiss Sri Lanka on Monday’s opening day after the visitors opted to bat first having won the toss. Leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed claimed four wickets while Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi shared four wickets between them.
Pakistan won the first Test in Galle by four wickets and need only a draw to clinch the two-match series.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1 in Colombo: Abdullah Shafique was batting on 74 with skipper Babar Azam unbeaten on 8 for company as the visiting team thoroughly dominated the opening day of the second Test.
After Abrar’s 4/69 and Naseem Shah’s 3/41 helped Pakistan skittle Sri Lanka out for 166, Shafique (74 not out) and Shan Masood (51) slammed rapid half-centuries to guide the visitors to 145/2 at close of play.
Pakistan lost three wickets in the morning but opening batsman Imam ul-Haq's unbeaten 50 saw the visitor win a match it dominated from day three