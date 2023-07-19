SL vs PAK 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Imam-ul-Haq and skipper Babar Azam were batting at close of play as Pakistan reached 48/3 at the close of play after bowling Sri Lanka out for 279, setting themselves 131 to win.
Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test Day 3 report: Saud Shakeel hit his maiden double century in Tests as Pakistan stretched their lead to a dominant 149 against Sri Lanka on day three of the rain-hit opening match.
Sri Lanka bowled out the tourists for 461 in the final session after a frustrating ninth-wicket stand of 94 between Shakeel, who remained unbeaten on 208, and Naseem Shah, who made six off 78 balls.
The 27-year-old Shakeel, who is playing his sixth Test, ruled as he cut Dhananjaya de Silva for a boundary to bring up his double century to a standing ovation.
The hosts ended the day on 14 for no loss after bad light stopped another rain-affected day. Sri Lanka still trail Pakistan by 135 runs in their second innings.
Nishan Madushka, on eight, and skipper Dimuth Karunaratne, on six, were batting at close of play.
The Sri Lankan bowlers led by off-spinner Ramesh Mendis, who ended with a five-wicket haul, hit back in the second session but Shakeel combined with the lower-order including a 52-run seventh-wicket stand with Noman Ali, who made 25.
(with inputs from AFP)
Former captain Afridi also urged the Pakistan team to travel to India for the ICC World Cup that takes place in the months of October and November.
Zaka Ashraf and the PCB chief operating officer, Salman Taseer are in Durban to attend the ICC meetings where they are expected to discuss India's refusal to send its team to Pakistan citing security reasons.
According to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the committee will be responsible for making recommendations regarding Pakistan cricket team’s travel to India for the 2023 ODI World Cup.