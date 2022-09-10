Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2022: 'Batting has not been up to the mark,' says Pak captain Babar Azam

Pakistan captain Babar Azam admitted that their batting has been a disappointment in the last two games as they lost to Sri Lanka in the last Super Four match of Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai on Friday.

Pakistan were bundled out for 121 batting first with Azam scoring 30 to find form. Lankans achieved the target by the end of the 17th over and with five wickets in hand.

Azam and Co. will have a chance at redemption as they will take on Lankans again in the final on Sunday. The Pakistan captain, however, was pleased with his fast bowlers despite a number of injuries before the tournament.

“We played well in both games, but the batting has not been up to the mark,” Azam said at the post-match presentation ceremony. “But surely impressed with our fast bowlers, Pakistan has always produced good pacers — the way Hasan made a comeback today was good. This was definitely a good learning experience, we will sit back and analyze this game, and see where we can improve for Sunday.”

Azam’s counterpart Dasun Shanaka was happy with the result as it felt like a complete side but added that there are few concerns that are needed to be concerned.

“Always acceptable this kind of result. The combination we have with the left-arm fast bowlers, the leg spinners — the variation we have is amazing,” said Shanaka. “I think the extras were a concern in this game, and the lines the fast bowlers bowled. These are areas we can improve, if we could get early wickets in the next game that will be good.”

Wanindu Hasaranga was adjudged man of the match for his 3/21 spell to bundle out Pakistan for a mere 121; their lowest total batting first this tournament.

Speaking after the match, Hasaranga said he was happy with his bowling today especially after going for runs in the prior games.

“I’m really happy because last few games I’ve given up some runs, but today I’ve made a comeback strongly with wickets. First two overs, I just tried to bowl dot balls and build the pressure. I always look to come on to the pitch positively and give my best,” Hasaranga said.

