Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2022: SL vs PAK Head-to-Head Records and Stats

After a thrilling first Test, Pakistan and Sri Lanka will clash for the second time at the Galle International Stadium on Sunday, 24 July. The Babar Azam-led squad will be keen to continue its winning run after they managed to win the last game by 4 wickets.

For Pakistan, skipper Azam and opener Abdullah Shafique will be the big guns once again. Mohammad Nawaz and Yasir Shah, who produced what many thought was the ‘ball of the century’ in the last fixture, could be the key here as well. They had a big role in preventing the hosts from setting a big target.

As for Sri Lanka, the hosts came close to victory but could not manage to take enough wickets on the final day. While newcomer Prabath Jayasuriya picked up a total of 9 wickets in two innings, his spell was not enough to see his side through the finish line.

Sri Lanka have the chance for a do-over at Galle. Sri Lanka did bounce back in the second match against Australia after losing the first. The visitors, on the other hand, will be hoping for a clean sweep and to strengthen their position on the WTC points table.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 56

Sri Lanka: 16

Pakistan: 21

Drawn: 19

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Previous Test match:

Pakistan best Sri Lanka by 4 wickets at the Galle International Stadium, Galle, on 20 July 2022.

Last 5 Test matches Results:

Pakistan won by 4 wickets.

Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Match ended in a draw.

Sri Lanka won by 68 runs.

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Possible Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya , Lakshitha Manasinghe, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c) , Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz