Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Sri Lanka were high on confidence after a thumping victory against Australia at Galle International Stadium recently. But a crushing loss against Pakistan in the last Test functioned as a reality check. The Dimuth Karunaratne-led side will be keen to recover from its recent defeat and once again become the heroes.

Sri Lanka batters need to do better. Dinesh Chandimal, Oshada Fernando, and Kusal Mendis did get half-centuries, but the others failed to leave a mark. As for the bowling department, Prabath Jayasuriya remains their best bet. The newcomer picked up a 9-wicket haul in his second game. However, the other bowlers need to step up and support him to bring the visitors to their knees.

As for Pakistan, while they did become the first team to successfully chase down 300-plus in the fourth innings at Galle International Stadium, there were chinks in their armour as well. Babar Azam and Abdullah Shafique were the only batters to click. Their bowlers were in fine form and would look to continue their performance.

While Babar Azam would want to continue his team’s good run at Galle, the hosts remain formidable opponents, especially with their new find Jayasuriya. All could depend on how the batters from both units play spinners on this track.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match Telecast and Live Streaming:

The Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test will be live streamed on SonyLiv app.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Prabath Jayasuriya

Suggested Playing XI for Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2nd Test Match Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batters: Kusal Mendis, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Dinesh Chandimal

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Dhananjaya de Silva, Lakshitha Manasinghe, Faheem Ashraf

Bowlers: Prabath Jayasuriya, Yasir Shah

Probable Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Dinesh Chandimal, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Oshada Fernando, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya , Lakshitha Manasinghe, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam(c) , Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Agha Salman, Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Nawaz