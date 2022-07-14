Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 1st Test 2022: SL vs PAK Head-to-Head Records and Stats

Sri Lanka is witnessing a crisis as an emergency has been declared in the country. Amidst all this, the Pakistan cricket team has reached the country and will lock horns with the hosts in a Test series. The first Test will be played from 16 July in Galle, followed by the second from 24 July in Colombo. The matches will be part of the World Test Championship where Sri Lanka is placed third and Pakistan is placed fourth.

Sri Lanka trumped Australia quite convincingly in the second Test and will be a side full of confidence. Dinesh Chandimal cracked a record-breaking double ton while debutant Prabath Jayasuriya bagged 12 wickets in the match. While the challenge will be different, the hosts will be ready after their superb all-round display against Australia.

Pakistan on the other hand went down to Australia at home and they will be keen to set the record straight in familiar conditions. Yasir Shah is back in the squad and he is expected to play the first Test match. His accurate leg spin will give Babar an attacking option on turning tracks. Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah have the skillsets to pick up wickets with the new ball and then comeback to make use of the reverse swing on offer.

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Test Head-to-Head:

Match Played: 55

Sri Lanka: 16

Pakistan: 20

Drawn: 19

Sri Lanka vs Pakistan Previous Test match:

In the last clash between these two sides, Pakistan best Sri Lanka by 263 runs and it was played at National Stadium in Karachi.

Last 5 Test matches Results:

Pakistan won by 263 runs.

Pakistan drew with Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka won by 68 runs.

Sri Lanka won by 21 runs.

Pakistan won by 7 wickets.

Possible Playing XIs:

Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya , Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Azhar Ali, Babar Azam(c), Fawad Alam, Mohammad Rizwan(wk), Faheem Ashraf, Yasir Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Nauman Ali