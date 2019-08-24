Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Tom Latham's masterful ton guides Black Caps to 196-4 on day three of second Test with lead almost in sight
Latham was unbeaten on 111 at stumps, batting with BJ Watling on 25. The pair added a 70-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Live Now
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAY Vs USA Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IB Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 SL Vs BT Ballari Tuskers beat Shivamogga Lions by 70 runs (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs BB Belagavi Panthers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 8 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs BB Hubli Tigers beat Bijapur Bulls by 3 wickets (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BB Bengaluru Blasters beat Ballari Tuskers by 1 run (VJD method)
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 6 wickets
- Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NAM Vs BOT Namibia beat Botswana by 8 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 USA Vs BER Bermuda beat USA by 4 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAY Vs CAN Canada beat Cayman Islands by 8 wickets
- Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NAM Vs BOT Namibia beat Botswana by 78 runs
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW vs THAW - Aug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Saudari Cup, 2019 SINW vs MALW - Aug 28th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP vs SL - Aug 25th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW vs HT - Aug 25th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP vs BB - Aug 26th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Arun Jaitley passes away; latest news updates: Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh pay tributes at former finance minister's Delhi residence
-
Arun Jaitley passes away: Helming finance and defence portfolios, BJP stalwart acted as chief troubleshooter in Modi govt
-
D23 Expo 2019: Star Wars round-up, from The Mandalorian trailer to Disney+ series on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cassian Andor
-
Amazon forest fires: Amid global anger at Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro sends army to combat blaze as EU threatens scrapping trade deal
-
Arun Jaitley, Narendra Modi’s ‘precious diamond’, had the knack for simplifying complex terms from fuel prices to GST deal
-
Indian obsession with Kashmir in times of devastating floods shows how State deflects attention from failure of development model
-
World Badminton Championships 2019: PV Sindhu storms into third final; B Sai Praneeth's promising run ends in bronze
-
A male adult survivor of child sexual abuse speaks out: Navigating the road to recovery from trauma
-
In Sangli's Juni Dhamani village, normalcy remains a distant dream post-August floods
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Colombo: A masterful, unbeaten 10th Test century from Tom Latham helped New Zealand reach 196-4 at stumps on day three of the second Test against Sri Lanka on Saturday.
New Zealand trails by 48 runs in the first innings having dismissing Sri Lanka for 244 earlier.
Latham was unbeaten on 111 at stumps. AP
Latham was unbeaten on 111 at stumps, batting with BJ Watling on 25. The pair added a 70-run partnership for the fifth wicket.
Latham faced 184 deliveries and hit 10 boundaries.
The Black Caps resumed at 103-3 after tea and Henry Nicholls (15) was caught by Dhananjaya de Silva off spinner Dilruwan Perera with the score on 126.
Perera took two wickets for 76 runs in 25 overs.
After New Zealand went to lunch on one without loss, Sri Lanka got its first breakthrough when Perera drew Jeet Raval forward with a flighted delivery that turned, took the outside edge and was safely caught by Dhanajaya de Silva at slip.
Captain Kane Williamson joined Latham and the pair added 33 runs together. Williamson, who just scored four runs in both innings of the first test, showed promise with 20 but edged fast bowler Lahiru Kumara to Kusal Mendis at slip.
Latham and Ross Taylor shared 50 runs for the third wicket before Taylor stepped out to hit left-arm spinner Lasith Embuldeniya only to be caught at slip by de Silva.
Earlier de Silva scored his fifth Test century to rally Sri Lanka from trouble and reach a competitive 244.
De Silva walked in to bat when Sri Lanka was 93-4 and saw quick wickets fall at the other end to push the total to 131-6. He survived at nine when fast bowler Trent Boult dropped an easy high catch off his own bowling; but he made good his luck and held the Sri Lanka innings together by hitting 16 boundaries and a six from 148 deliveries.
He shared 41 runs with No. 8 batsman Perera (13) and 43 runs with Suranga Lakmal (10) at No.9.
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne made 65 while opening the batting.
Fast bowler Tim Southee continued his good run from the second day, taking two more wickets to finish with four for 63. Boult had three for 75.
Sri Lanka won the first Test by six wickets in Galle and looks to sweep the two-Test series.
Updated Date:
Aug 24, 2019 18:47:15 IST
Also See
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2 at Colombo: Sri Lanka six down after another rain-hit day
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 3 at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Latham's ton guides visitors to 196/4
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1 at Colombo: Dimuth Karunaratne shines on rain affected day