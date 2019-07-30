First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in SL | 2nd ODI Jul 28, 2019
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 10 Jul 28, 2019
SIN vs NEP
Singapore beat Nepal by 82 runs
BAN in SL Jul 31, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
The Ashes Aug 01, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Thilan Samaraweera to join visitors' coaching staff for upcoming Test series

Since retiring from international cricket in 2013, Thilan Samaraweera has coached extensively around the world, including stints as the batting coach of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, along with his role as fielding coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2018 IPL.

Asian News International, Jul 30, 2019 12:29:05 IST

Wellington: New Zealand cricket on Tuesday announced that former Sri Lankan batsman Thilan Samaraweera will join their team's coaching staff for the upcoming Test series in the island nation.

Since retiring from international cricket in 2013, the 42-year-old has coached extensively around the world, including stints as the batting coach of Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, along with his role as fielding coach of the Kolkata Knight Riders in the 2018 IPL.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Thilan Samaraweera to join visitors coaching staff for upcoming Test series

File image of Thilan Samaraweera. Reuters

Boasting an impressive playing record, Samaraweera scored 14 Test centuries in his 81-match career, two of which were made against New Zealand on the tour of Sri Lanka in 2009, ending with an average of 48.76 and a top score of 231 against Pakistan in Karachi.

New Zealand coach Gary Stead said Samaraweera would bring great experience and skills to the group.

"We're delighted to welcome Thilan into our environment for the Test phase of the tour. His knowledge of Sri Lankan conditions will be invaluable and he'll offer great assistance to Peter Fulton on his first tour, Stead said.

"Having an extra support coach worked really well for us at the World Cup where we had Luke Ronchi on board, and we're sure Thilan will also offer a lot to the group," he added.

Samaraweera will join with the Test squad on arrival in Colombo this week.

New Zealand will play against Sri Lanka in two Tests to begin their World Test Championship campaign at Galle on 14 August.

Updated Date: Jul 30, 2019 12:29:05 IST

Tags : Cricket, Gary Stead, Kolkata Knight Riders, New Zealand Cricket, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, Thilan Samaraweera

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all