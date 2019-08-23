Sri Lanka vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 2 at Colombo
Follow updates on the second day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, taking place at the P Sara Oval in Colombo.
Day 1 report: Dimuth Karunaratne was closing in on his half-century when Sri Lanka reached stumps at 85-2 on a rain-hit opening day of the second and final test against New Zealand at P. Sara Oval on Thursday.
Only 36.3 overs were possible after early rain and a wet outfield caused a delayed start and bad light resulted in an early finish.
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne with his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson with the series trophy. AFP
After winning the toss, Karunaratne was unbeaten on 49 and in the middle with Angelo Mathews (0).
Kusal Mendis was out for 32 after tea, caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling off the seam of allrounder Colin de Grandhomme.
Lahiru Thirimanne fell early in the innings when he was caught by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson off spinner William Somerville for 2.
De Grandhomme had bowling figures of 1-14 off 8.3 overs, while Somerville had 1-20.
Sri Lanka won the first test by six wickets in Galle.
The Black Caps called up De Grandhomme and left out Mitchell Santner, one of the team's three spinners to play in Galle.
Sri Lanka replaced Akila Dananjaya, who has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action, with another spin bowler, Dilruwan Perera.
Teams:
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara
New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Aug 23, 2019 10:00:10 IST
