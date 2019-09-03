First Cricket
NZ in SL | 1st T20I Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
IND in WI | 2nd Test Aug 30, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 257 runs
The Ashes Sep 04, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Old Trafford, Manchester
AFG in BAN Sep 05, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Pallekele

Follow live updates on the second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, taking place at the Pallekele International Stadium, on our live blog here.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 03, 2019 19:04:53 IST

151/7
Overs
18.5
R/R
8.16
Fours
11
Sixes
5
Extras
4
Tim Southee 3.5 0 18 2

Toss report: Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga won the toss and asked the visitors to bowl first in the second T20I being played at Pallekele. Black Caps won the first T20I by 5 wickets to take 1-0 lead in three-match series. For New Zealand, Ross Taylor is missing in the game as he is healing a hip injury. Taylor however should be back for the third and last match of the series. Black Caps informed on Twitter, "Taylor picked up the left hip injury while batting in the first T20. Only minor and hes expected to be fit for game 3."  Tom Bruce has replaced him in the second T20I.

The hosts have also made one change to their side, replacing Kasun Rajitha for Lakshan Sandakan. Hosts will be hoping to turn things around after losing the first match. On the other hand, Kiwis would be looking to seal the series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Teams:

Sri LankaKusal PereraAvishka FernandoKusal MendisNiroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Akila DananjayaIsuru UdanaWanidu HasarangaLasith Malinga(c), Lakshan Sandakan

New ZealandMartin GuptillColin Munro, , Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Seth Rance, Scott KuggeleijnTim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Tom Bruce

 

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 19:04:53 IST

