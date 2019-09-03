Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Pallekele
Follow live updates on the second T20I between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, taking place at the Pallekele International Stadium, on our live blog here.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 PNGW Vs USAW Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 SCOW Vs BANW Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Ballari Tuskers by 8 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs HT Hubli Tigers beat Belagavi Panthers by 26 runs
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs SL Hubli Tigers beat Shivamogga Lions by 20 runs
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IG Vs IR India Green drew with India Red
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 IREW Vs THAW Thailand Women beat Ireland Women by 2 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 NEDW Vs NAMW Netherlands Women beat Namibia Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 BANW Vs PNGW Bangladesh Women beat Papua New Guinea Women by 6 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier, 2019 USAW Vs BANW Bangladesh Women beat USA Women by 8 wickets
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND India beat West Indies by 257 runs
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG vs AUS - Sep 4th, 2019, 03:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan in Bangladesh, Only Test, 2019 BAN vs AFG - Sep 5th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW vs NIGW - Sep 4th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- Nigeria Women in Rwanda, 5 T20I Series, 2019 RWAW vs NIGW - Sep 4th, 2019, 05:20 PM IST
- Australia Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2019 WIW vs AUSW - Sep 5th, 2019, 11:30 PM IST
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR vs IG - Sep 4th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi govt playing cards well on Kashmir, but litmus test will come when restrictions are relaxed
-
Eight Apache Boeing AH-64E helicopters inducted into IAF: Choppers were part of 2018 deal signed with United States
-
JNUSU election presidential candidate Jitendra Suna is at vanguard of battle against oppression in India
-
Hurricane Dorian weakens to Category 3 storm, stalled over Bahamas, but still dangerous, says Miami-based NHC
-
Once Upon A Time In Hollywood: Analysing the costume design and use of colour in Tarantino's film
-
US Open 2019: Waltzing Roger Federer swats everyone aside but can Baby Fed hold tight in tornado?
-
Sensex tanks 770 points, Nifty below 11,000-mark amid deepening economic crisis; ICICI Bank, Tata Steel among top losers
-
At New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, Ramayana comes alive in a stunning exhibition
-
Dammed and mined, Narmada can no longer support people living in the river valley
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4333
|255
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Toss report: Sri Lanka captain Lasith Malinga won the toss and asked the visitors to bowl first in the second T20I being played at Pallekele. Black Caps won the first T20I by 5 wickets to take 1-0 lead in three-match series. For New Zealand, Ross Taylor is missing in the game as he is healing a hip injury. Taylor however should be back for the third and last match of the series. Black Caps informed on Twitter, "Taylor picked up the left hip injury while batting in the first T20. Only minor and hes expected to be fit for game 3." Tom Bruce has replaced him in the second T20I.
The hosts have also made one change to their side, replacing Kasun Rajitha for Lakshan Sandakan. Hosts will be hoping to turn things around after losing the first match. On the other hand, Kiwis would be looking to seal the series after taking an unassailable 2-0 lead.
Teams:
Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Niroshan Dickwella(w), Dasun Shanaka, Shehan Jayasuriya, Akila Dananjaya, Isuru Udana, Wanidu Hasaranga, Lasith Malinga(c), Lakshan Sandakan
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, , Colin de Grandhomme, Daryl Mitchell, Tim Seifert(w), Mitchell Santner, Seth Rance, Scott Kuggeleijn, Tim Southee(c), Ish Sodhi, Tom Bruce
Updated Date:
Sep 03, 2019 19:04:53 IST
Also See
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, Highlights, 1st T20I at Pallekele, Full Cricket Score: Black Caps grab series lead with five-wicket win
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1 at Colombo: Dimuth Karunaratne shines on rain affected day
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2 at Colombo: Sri Lanka six down after another rain-hit day