First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
SCO Tri-Series | Match 2 Aug 15, 2019
SCO vs OMA
Oman beat Scotland by 8 wickets
IND in WI | 3rd ODI Aug 14, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
NZ in SL Aug 22, 2019
SL vs NZ
P Sara Oval, Colombo
The Ashes Aug 22, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Galle

Catch all the latest updates from Day three of the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand being played at Galle in Sri Lanka.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 16, 2019 09:58:47 IST

249/10
Overs
83.2
R/R
2.99
Fours
17
Sixes
2
Extras
3
267/10
Overs
93.2
R/R
2.86
Fours
27
Sixes
4
Extras
3
16/1
Overs
11.0
R/R
1.45
Fours
0
Sixes
0
Extras
2
Tom Latham Batting 7 34 0 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2, report: Spin bowler Ajaz Patel took five wickets to help New Zealand restrict Sri Lanka to 227-7 at stumps on the second day of the first test on Thursday.

Sri Lanka trails New Zealand by 22 runs with three wickets remaining after the tourists were bowled out for 249 in the morning session.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 1st Test Day 3 at Galle

Sri Lanka resume day three with 22 runs behind New Zealand's first innings score and three wickets in hand. AP

Sri Lanka was well placed on 143-2 in its first innings just before tea when Patel had Kusal Mendis caught by Ross Taylor at slip. Mendis' dismissal for 53 ended a 77-run partnership with Angelo Mathews (50) and opened the gates for four more wickets to fall within 40 minutes after tea.

Mendis hit seven boundaries and a six.

Kusal Perera (1) was confused by a rising ball from fast bowler Trent Boult and was caught at cover by Mitchell Santner, and Dhanajaya de Silva (5) stepped out to drive but gave a sharp return catch to Patel.

Angelo Mathews made 50 and edged a sharp turning delivery from Patel to Taylor at slip. He also hit seven boundaries and a six.

Sri Lanka slumped to 161-7, losing five wickets for 18 runs, before Niroshan Dickwella and No. 9 batsman Suranga Lakmal added an unbeaten 66-run partnership for the eighth wicket.

Dickwella is on 39 and Lakmal 28 not out.

Patel had bowling figures of 5-76, his second five-wicket haul only in his sixth test.

The pitch was turning but its slowness meant batsmen could still be threatening, Patel said.

"It's a patience game, in these conditions once guys are set it can be a bit difficult to get them out. So you got to be hanging in there for a long period of time," Patel said.

He added that quick wickets could follow once a breakthrough was achieved.

Sri Lanka went to lunch at 34-1 with Mendis and captain Dimuth Karunaratne at the crease. Karunaratne (39) was out with the total on 66, trapped lbw by Patel, bringing Mendis and Mathews together.

Lahiru Thirimanne was out for 10, stumped by BJ Watling off Patel.

Sri Lanka seamer Lakmal earlier ripped through New Zealand's middle and lower order with 4-29. New Zealand won the toss Wednesday and opted to bat first.

Lakmal said the first target Friday will be to equal New Zealand's score and build a lead from there. He expects New Zealand to take the new ball early.

New Zealand resumed Thursday on 203-5 with Taylor looking solid on 86 and Mitchell Santner on eight before collapsing.

Play started 15 minutes early because only 34 deliveries were possible in the third session on the opening day because of rain.

Taylor was out in the first delivery he faced for the day, slashing at a ball leaving him from Lakmal's bowling and giving a catch to wicketkeeper Dickwella.

Taylor's 132-ball innings included six boundaries. It was his 31st half-century in test cricket.

With 11 runs added to the score, Santner (13) left a ball from Lakmal pitching outside off stump, which came back to trap him lbw.

Spin bowler Akila Dananjaya returned Sri Lanka's best bowling figures of 5-80.

Updated Date: Aug 16, 2019 09:58:47 IST

Tags : Ajaz Patel, Akila Dananjaya, Cricket, Dhananjaya De Silva, Dimuth Karunaratne, Galle Test, Jeet Raval, Mitchell Santner, New Zealand, Niroshan Dickwella, Ross Taylor, SL V NZ LIVE Score, Sports, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket Team, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2019, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Score, Suranga Lakmal, Tom Latham, William Somerville

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all