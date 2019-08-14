First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 2nd ODI Aug 11, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 59 runs (D/L method)
UAE in NED | 4th T20I Aug 08, 2019
NED vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Netherlands by 7 wickets
The Ashes Aug 14, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Lord's, London
IND in WI Aug 14, 2019
WI vs IND
Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, LIVE cricket score, 1st Test Day 1 at Galle: New Zealand look to put World Cup heartbreak behind them

Catch all the latest updates from Day 1 of the first Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand being played at Galle in Sri Lanka.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 14, 2019 09:39:31 IST

12/0
Overs
7.2
R/R
1.67
Fours
1
Sixes
0
Extras
0
Jeet Raval Batting 8 22 1 0
Tom Latham Batting 4 22 0 0
Suranga Lakmal 4 2 4 0

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

1st Test Preview: A month after a painfully close defeat in the World Cup final, New Zealand will finally be able to move on when it starts a two-match Test series against Sri Lanka on Wednesday.

Cricket's new Test championship began with the Ashes series between England and Australia. Sri Lanka and New Zealand contest the second series of the championship. Points accumulated from now will decide the teams for the final in 2021.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand, LIVE cricket score, 1st Test Day 1 at Galle: New Zealand look to put World Cup heartbreak behind them

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne (R) with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson before the start to the series. AFP

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson said that he hadn't done much reflecting on the World Cup final, which England won on the merit of scoring more boundaries after the scores were tied after 50 overs and again after a Super Over. It was the most dramatic final in cricket's limited-overs showpiece.

"I haven't really thought too much about that. Look forward to this, the start of the Test championship," Williamson said. "We have a different squad being a Test format, but here the guys have really been enjoying their time together, back in camp after sort of having a week off after the World Cup."

Williamson said the Test championship format adds context to every Test played, irrespective of the opposition. "I guess (there's) that added sort of carrot where in two years' time, everybody fights for an opportunity to play a Test championship final," he said. "That should be an exciting thing to be part of."

"But between now and then ... there's so much Test cricket to be played and the focus for us is definitely one game at a time, one session at a time. We know we are up for a very tough challenge here in Sri Lanka against a strong side."

New Zealand goes into the opening Test in Galle confident with five straight Test series wins, which includes a home victory over Sri Lanka, and are ranked No.2 in Tests behind India.

Four of those five series victories have been in New Zealand, although the Black Caps did have success on unfamiliar pitches when they beat Pakistan 2-1 in the United Arab Emirates late last year.

Sri Lanka has been disappointing in patches, losing against England, New Zealand and Australia last year, but are hugely boosted by an unexpected but well-deserved 2-0 series win in South Africa earlier this year. That made the Sri Lankans the first Asian team to win a series in the country.

Captain Dimuth Karunaratne said his team, written off before the South Africa tour, had gained significant confidence from that series, although that positivity has been offset by backroom problems. Head coach Chandika Hathurusingha has been removed and replaced in the interim by fast-bowling coach Rumesh Ratnayake.

Still, Sri Lanka are always a tough prospect on its home pitches and Galle will likely assist the home team's spinners despite rain falling on the eve of the opening Test on Tuesday.

(With The Associated Press inputs)

Updated Date: Aug 14, 2019 09:39:31 IST

Tags : Live Cricket Score, New Zealand Cricket Team, New Zealand Vs Sri Lanka, SL Vs NZ Live, Sri Lanka Cricket Team, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2019, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all