Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Lasith Malinga to captain hosts in T20I series; Angelo Mathews, Thisara Perera dropped from squad

Veteran paceman Lasith Malinga has been retained captain in the shortest format with Sri Lanka Cricket naming a 15-man squad for the series starting on 1 September in Kandy.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 24, 2019 17:31:18 IST

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Saturday dropped former captain Angelo Mathews and all-rounder Thisara Perera from the team's Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against New Zealand.





File image of Lasith Malinga. AP

Mathews and Perera, both aged 30, have been left out of the team that has Niroshan Dickwella as vice-captain.

Perera played his last T20 against South Africa in March in Johannesburg. Mathews last featured in a T20 match in Colombo against the visiting Proteas side last year.

Sri Lanka squad: Lasith Malinga (captain), Niroshan Dickwella, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Perera, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Shehan Jayasuriya, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya, Lakshan Sandakan, Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lahiru Kumara and Lahiru Madushanka.

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2019 17:31:18 IST

