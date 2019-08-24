Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 3 at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Latham's ton guides visitors to 196/4
Follow updates on the third day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, taking place at the P Sara Oval in Colombo.
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 2 Test Series, 2019 SL Vs NZ Live Now
- The Ashes, 2019 ENG Vs AUS Live Now
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI Vs IND Live Now
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAY Vs USA Live Now
- Duleep Trophy, 2019 IR Vs IB Live Now
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 SL Vs BT Ballari Tuskers beat Shivamogga Lions by 70 runs (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP Vs BB Belagavi Panthers beat Bengaluru Blasters by 8 wickets
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 HT Vs BB Hubli Tigers beat Bijapur Bulls by 3 wickets (VJD method)
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BT Vs BB Bengaluru Blasters beat Ballari Tuskers by 1 run (VJD method)
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW Vs THAW Bangladesh Women beat Thailand Women by 6 wickets
- Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NAM Vs BOT Namibia beat Botswana by 8 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 USA Vs BER Bermuda beat USA by 4 wickets
- ICC World Twenty20 Americas Qualifier, 2019 CAY Vs CAN Canada beat Cayman Islands by 8 wickets
- Botswana in Namibia, 4 T20I Series, 2019 NAM Vs BOT Namibia beat Botswana by 78 runs
- India in West Indies, 2 Test Series, 2019 WI vs IND - Aug 30th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 1st, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- New Zealand in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SL vs NZ - Sep 3rd, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Women's Tri-Series in Netherlands, 2019 BANW vs THAW - Aug 26th, 2019, 02:30 PM IST
- Saudari Cup, 2019 SINW vs MALW - Aug 28th, 2019, 05:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP vs SL - Aug 25th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 MW vs HT - Aug 25th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Karnataka Premier League, 2019 BP vs BB - Aug 26th, 2019, 03:00 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Arun Jaitley passes away; latest news updates: Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajnath Singh pay tributes at former finance minister's Delhi residence
-
Arun Jaitley passes away: Helming finance and defence portfolios, BJP stalwart acted as chief troubleshooter in Modi govt
-
D23 Expo 2019: Star Wars round-up, from The Mandalorian trailer to Disney+ series on Obi-Wan Kenobi, Cassian Andor
-
Amazon forest fires: Amid global anger at Brazil, President Jair Bolsonaro sends army to combat blaze as EU threatens scrapping trade deal
-
Arun Jaitley, Narendra Modi’s ‘precious diamond’, had the knack for simplifying complex terms from fuel prices to GST deal
-
Indian obsession with Kashmir in times of devastating floods shows how State deflects attention from failure of development model
-
World Badminton Championships 2019: PV Sindhu storms into third final; B Sai Praneeth's promising run ends in bronze
-
A male adult survivor of child sexual abuse speaks out: Navigating the road to recovery from trauma
-
In Sangli's Juni Dhamani village, normalcy remains a distant dream post-August floods
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|3631
|113
|2
|New Zealand
|2547
|111
|3
|South Africa
|2917
|108
|4
|England
|3778
|105
|5
|Australia
|2640
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3462
|94
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|4756
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|7365
|283
|2
|England
|4253
|266
|3
|South Africa
|4196
|262
|4
|India
|8099
|261
|5
|Australia
|5471
|261
|6
|New Zealand
|4056
|254
Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary
Day 2 report: Fast bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee took two wickets apiece to put Sri Lanka on the back foot on a rain-curtailed second day of the second test as the hosts reached 144-6 before rain caused early stumps on Friday.
Less than 30 overs of play was possible after a late start as rain arrived minutes before lunch and disrupted further play.
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne with his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson with the series trophy. AFP
Sri Lanka resumed day two on 85-2 after a rain-hit opening day but New Zealand's seamers used the overcast conditions at P.Sara Oval to good effect to pluck four wickets during the session.
Boult struck twice in the 42nd over, having Angelo Mathews (2) dismissed with the first ball when he attempted a pull shot and gloved a catch to wicketkeeper BJ Watling. In the fifth delivery, Kusal Perera (0) was trapped lbw leaving Sri Lanka at 93-4.
Southee joined the fray by taking the price wicket of in-form captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who was caught behind for 65 runs. Karunaratne carried his good form from the first test in which he scored a century, and faced 165 deliveries and hit six boundaries.
Niroshan Dickwella also departed without scoring, caught behind by Watling off Southee.
Dhananjaya de Silva was batting on 32 with Dilruwan Perera on five.
Boult had two wickets for 33 runs in 14 overs while Southee returned two for 40 in 20 overs. Seamer Collin de Grandhomme and spinner William Somerville also took a wicket each.
Opener Lahiru Thirimanne (2) and Kusal Mendis (32) were out on Thursday.
Sri Lanka looks for a sweep in the two-match series having won the first test in Galle by six wickets.
New Zealand must win the game to square the series and collect points to improve on the World Test Championship ratings.
Teams:
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara
New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.
With AP inputs
Updated Date:
Aug 24, 2019 17:57:21 IST
Also See
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2 at Colombo: Sri Lanka six down after another rain-hit day
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1 at Colombo: Dimuth Karunaratne shines on rain affected day
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Tom Latham's masterful ton guides Black Caps to 196-4 on day three of second Test with lead almost in sight