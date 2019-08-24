First Cricket
Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 3 at Colombo, Full Cricket Score: Latham's ton guides visitors to 196/4

Follow updates on the third day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, taking place at the P Sara Oval in Colombo.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 24, 2019 17:57:21 IST

244/10
Overs
90.2
R/R
2.71
Fours
28
Sixes
2
Extras
6
196/4
Overs
62.0
R/R
3.16
Fours
17
Sixes
0
Extras
2
Tom Latham Batting 111 184 10 0
Dilruwan Perera 25 3 76 2

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 2 report: Fast bowlers Trent Boult and Tim Southee took two wickets apiece to put Sri Lanka on the back foot on a rain-curtailed second day of the second test as the hosts reached 144-6 before rain caused early stumps on Friday.

Less than 30 overs of play was possible after a late start as rain arrived minutes before lunch and disrupted further play.

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne with his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson with the series trophy. AFP

Sri Lanka resumed day two on 85-2 after a rain-hit opening day but New Zealand's seamers used the overcast conditions at P.Sara Oval to good effect to pluck four wickets during the session.

Boult struck twice in the 42nd over, having Angelo Mathews (2) dismissed with the first ball when he attempted a pull shot and gloved a catch to wicketkeeper BJ Watling. In the fifth delivery, Kusal Perera (0) was trapped lbw leaving Sri Lanka at 93-4.

Southee joined the fray by taking the price wicket of in-form captain Dimuth Karunaratne, who was caught behind for 65 runs. Karunaratne carried his good form from the first test in which he scored a century, and faced 165 deliveries and hit six boundaries.

Niroshan Dickwella also departed without scoring, caught behind by Watling off Southee.

Dhananjaya de Silva was batting on 32 with Dilruwan Perera on five.

Boult had two wickets for 33 runs in 14 overs while Southee returned two for 40 in 20 overs. Seamer Collin de Grandhomme and spinner William Somerville also took a wicket each.

Opener Lahiru Thirimanne (2) and Kusal Mendis (32) were out on Thursday.

Sri Lanka looks for a sweep in the two-match series having won the first test in Galle by six wickets.

New Zealand must win the game to square the series and collect points to improve on the World Test Championship ratings.

Teams:

Sri LankaDimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru ThirimanneKusal MendisAngelo MathewsKusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga LakmalLasith EmbuldeniyaLahiru Kumara

New ZealandJeet RavalTom LathamKane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim SoutheeWilliam SomervilleAjaz PatelTrent Boult.

With AP inputs

Updated Date: Aug 24, 2019 17:57:21 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson, New Zealand, SL Vs NZ, Sports, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2019

