Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2 at Colombo: Sri Lanka six down after another rain-hit day

Follow updates on the second day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, taking place at the P Sara Oval in Colombo.

FirstCricket Staff, Aug 23, 2019 16:11:49 IST

144/6
Overs
66.0
R/R
2.18
Fours
14
Sixes
0
Extras
6
Tim Southee 20 5 40 2

Toggle between the tabs above to switch between quick scorecard, full scorecard and ball-by-ball commentary

Day 1 report: Dimuth Karunaratne was closing in on his half-century when Sri Lanka reached stumps at 85-2 on a rain-hit opening day of the second and final test against New Zealand at P. Sara Oval on Thursday.

Only 36.3 overs were possible after early rain and a wet outfield caused a delayed start and bad light resulted in an early finish.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 2 at Colombo: Sri Lanka six down after another rain-hit day

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne with his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson with the series trophy. AFP

After winning the toss, Karunaratne was unbeaten on 49 and in the middle with Angelo Mathews (0).

Kusal Mendis was out for 32 after tea, caught by wicketkeeper BJ Watling off the seam of allrounder Colin de Grandhomme.

Lahiru Thirimanne fell early in the innings when he was caught by New Zealand captain Kane Williamson off spinner William Somerville for 2.

De Grandhomme had bowling figures of 1-14 off 8.3 overs, while Somerville had 1-20.

Sri Lanka won the first test by six wickets in Galle.

The Black Caps called up De Grandhomme and left out Mitchell Santner, one of the team's three spinners to play in Galle.

Sri Lanka replaced Akila Dananjaya, who has been reported for a suspected illegal bowling action, with another spin bowler, Dilruwan Perera.

Teams:

Sri LankaDimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru ThirimanneKusal MendisAngelo MathewsKusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga LakmalLasith EmbuldeniyaLahiru Kumara

New ZealandJeet RavalTom LathamKane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim SoutheeWilliam SomervilleAjaz PatelTrent Boult.

With inputs from AP

Updated Date: Aug 23, 2019 16:11:49 IST

Tags : Cricket, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kane Williamson, New Zealand, SL Vs NZ, Sports, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2019

