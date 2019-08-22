Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Highlights, 2nd Test Day 1 at Colombo: Dimuth Karunaratne shines on rain affected day
Follow updates on the opening day of the second Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand, taking place at the P Sara Oval in Colombo, with the home side leading the series 1-0.
Toss report: After a prolonged delay due to incessant rains, play finally got underway at the P Sara Oval in Colombo, with Sri Lanka winning the toss and opting to bat against New Zealand in the second and final Test.
Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne with his New Zealand counterpart Kane Williamson with the series trophy. AFP
Both teams made one change each to their respective XIs. Dilruwan Perera found himself included in the Lankan XI in place of Akila Dananjaya — who had been reported for suspect action after the conclusion of the first Test at Galle. The Black Caps decided to replace seam-bowling all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme in place of left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner.
Earlier in the morning, persistent rain delayed the scheduled 10:00 am (0430 GMT) start in the second Test. The entire P Sara Oval ground remained covered under overcast skies as a result, with play finally starting more than four hours later.
The Dimuth Karunaratne-led Sri Lanka lead the series 1-0, having won the first encounter by six wickets in Galle last week. Karunaratne was awarded the Man of the Match after the victory at Galle, having scored 122 in the chase of the 268-run target.
The ongoing series marks the beginning of the ICC World Test Championship campaign for both teams.
Teams:
Sri Lanka: Dimuth Karunaratne (c), Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Niroshan Dickwella (wk), Dilruwan Perera, Suranga Lakmal, Lasith Embuldeniya, Lahiru Kumara
New Zealand: Jeet Raval, Tom Latham, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, William Somerville, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.
With inputs from AFP
Updated Date:
Aug 22, 2019 18:55:16 IST
