Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Former skipper Dinesh Chandimal back in 15-member squad for first Test

Sri Lanka on Friday recalled former skipper Dinesh Chandimal to the 15-member squad for the first Test against New Zealand, ending a six-month exile for the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 09, 2019 14:00:37 IST

Colombo: Sri Lanka on Friday recalled former skipper Dinesh Chandimal to the 15-member squad for the first Test against New Zealand, ending a six-month exile for the wicketkeeper-batsman.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Former skipper Dinesh Chandimal back in 15-member squad for first Test

File image of Dinesh Chandimal. Reuters

The 29-year-old was dropped after a poor series against Australia and missed the South African tour of Sri Lanka which the home side won 2-0.

Sri Lanka also recalled Akila Dananjaya who had been suspended from international cricket over a suspect bowling action. He returns after remodelling his action.

The first Test against New Zealand starts Wednesday at Galle. No squad has been named yet for the second Test starting 22 August in Colombo.

New Zealand will also play T20s on 31 August, 2 September and 6 September during their tour.

Sri Lanka squad: Dimuth Karunaratne (capt), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Lahiru Thirimanne, Kusal Mendis, Kusal Perera, Niroshan Dikwella, Dhananjaya de Silva, Akila Dananjaya, Lasith Embuldeniya, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara, Oshada Fernando, Lakshan Sandakan, Vishwa Fernando.

