First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
NZ in SL | 2nd T20I Sep 03, 2019
SL vs NZ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 4 wickets
NZ in SL | 1st T20I Sep 01, 2019
SL vs NZ
New Zealand beat Sri Lanka by 5 wickets
The Ashes Sep 04, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Old Trafford, Manchester
AFG in BAN Sep 05, 2019
BAN vs AFG
Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium, Chittagong
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce guide visitors to series win with thrilling victory in 2nd T20I

New Zealand defeated Sri Lanka by four wickets in the second T20I to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

FirstCricket Staff, Sep 03, 2019 23:13:48 IST

Kandy: Colin de Grandhomme and Tom Bruce played knocks of 59 and 53 respectively to give New Zealand a win by four wickets against Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series at Pallekele.

With this win, the Kiwis also clinched the three-match series as they have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Colin de Grandhomme, Tom Bruce guide visitors to series win with thrilling victory in 2nd T20I

Colin de Grandhomme and Tom Bruce's century partnership played a vital role in New Zealand's victory. AP

Chasing 162, New Zealand got off to a bad start as Akila Dananjaya dismissed opener Colin Munro (13) in the second over of the innings.

Soon after, Dananjaya sent both Tim Seifert (15) and Scott Kuggeleijn (8) back to the pavilion to reduce Kiwis to 38/3 in the fourth over. The spinner had both batsmen caught plum in front and as a result, the duo was adjudged leg-before wicket.

De Grandhomme and Bruce got together in the middle and they steadied the innings for the Kiwi team. They did not allow the asking run-rate to get beyond the reach.

The duo stitched together a partnership of 109 runs, but with 15 runs required from 11 balls, De Grandhomme (59) perished, giving Sri Lanka hope of victory.

With 7 runs needed from the final over, the Kiwi were given a big blow as both Bruce (53) and Daryl Mitchell (1) were sent back to the pavilion in successive balls. However, on the third ball of the over Mitchell Santner found the fence despite the fielder taking the catch at wide long-on boundary as he crossed over the boundary after a collision, and a six was awarded to New Zealand.

In the end, New Zealand won the match by four wickets with two balls to spare.

Earlier, fast bowler Seth Rance claimed three wickets as New Zealand kept down Sri Lanka to 161 for nine.

The hosts lost regular wickets after electing to bat first in their bid to stay alive in the three-match series led by New Zealand.

Kiwi skipper Tim Southee returned impressive figures of 2-18 and fellow paceman Scott Kuggeleijn also took two wickets.

Avishka Fernando and Niroshan Dickwella put on 68 runs for a crucial third-wicket stand but the rest of the batting did not make an impression.

Kusal Mendis let go off a brisk start to be out for 26 off Rance and his opening partner Kusal Perera followed him to the pavilion after being bowled by Ish Sodhi.

The right-left batting pair of Fernando, who made 37, and Dickwella, who hit 39, then got going to take the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Southee broke the stand with the wicket of Fernando, and Rance trapped the left-handed Dickwella lbw.

Shehan Jayasuriya remained the only other notable scorer with his 20 off 13 deliveries.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 165/6 (Colin de Grandhomme 59, Tom Bruce 53, Akila Dananjaya 3-36) defeat Sri Lanka 161/9 (Niroshan Dickwella 39, Avishka Fernando 37, Seth Rance 3-33) by four wickets.

With inputs from agencies

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2019 23:13:48 IST

Tags : Colin De Grandhomme, Cricket, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, t20i, Tom Bruce

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4333 255
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all