Kandy: Colin de Grandhomme and Tom Bruce played knocks of 59 and 53 respectively to give New Zealand a win by four wickets against Sri Lanka in the second T20I of the three-match series at Pallekele.

With this win, the Kiwis also clinched the three-match series as they have gained an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Chasing 162, New Zealand got off to a bad start as Akila Dananjaya dismissed opener Colin Munro (13) in the second over of the innings.

Soon after, Dananjaya sent both Tim Seifert (15) and Scott Kuggeleijn (8) back to the pavilion to reduce Kiwis to 38/3 in the fourth over. The spinner had both batsmen caught plum in front and as a result, the duo was adjudged leg-before wicket.

De Grandhomme and Bruce got together in the middle and they steadied the innings for the Kiwi team. They did not allow the asking run-rate to get beyond the reach.

The duo stitched together a partnership of 109 runs, but with 15 runs required from 11 balls, De Grandhomme (59) perished, giving Sri Lanka hope of victory.

With 7 runs needed from the final over, the Kiwi were given a big blow as both Bruce (53) and Daryl Mitchell (1) were sent back to the pavilion in successive balls. However, on the third ball of the over Mitchell Santner found the fence despite the fielder taking the catch at wide long-on boundary as he crossed over the boundary after a collision, and a six was awarded to New Zealand.

In the end, New Zealand won the match by four wickets with two balls to spare.

Earlier, fast bowler Seth Rance claimed three wickets as New Zealand kept down Sri Lanka to 161 for nine.

The hosts lost regular wickets after electing to bat first in their bid to stay alive in the three-match series led by New Zealand.

Kiwi skipper Tim Southee returned impressive figures of 2-18 and fellow paceman Scott Kuggeleijn also took two wickets.

Avishka Fernando and Niroshan Dickwella put on 68 runs for a crucial third-wicket stand but the rest of the batting did not make an impression.

Kusal Mendis let go off a brisk start to be out for 26 off Rance and his opening partner Kusal Perera followed him to the pavilion after being bowled by Ish Sodhi.

The right-left batting pair of Fernando, who made 37, and Dickwella, who hit 39, then got going to take the attack to the opposition bowlers.

Southee broke the stand with the wicket of Fernando, and Rance trapped the left-handed Dickwella lbw.

Shehan Jayasuriya remained the only other notable scorer with his 20 off 13 deliveries.

Brief Scores: New Zealand 165/6 (Colin de Grandhomme 59, Tom Bruce 53, Akila Dananjaya 3-36) defeat Sri Lanka 161/9 (Niroshan Dickwella 39, Avishka Fernando 37, Seth Rance 3-33) by four wickets.

