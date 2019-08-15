First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
IND in WI | 3rd ODI Aug 14, 2019
WI vs IND
India beat West Indies by 6 wickets (D/L method)
SCO Tri-Series | Match 1 Aug 14, 2019
OMA vs PNG
Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 4 wickets
NZ in SL Aug 22, 2019
SL vs NZ
P Sara Oval, Colombo
The Ashes Aug 22, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Headingley, Leeds
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Black Caps' spinner Ajaz Patel's impressive five-wicket haul restricts hosts to 227-7 on Day 2 of first Test

From 143 for two, Sri Lanka slumped to 161 for seven before an unfinished 66-run stand for the eighth wicket between Niroshan Dickwella and Suranga Lakmal stopped the rot. Sri Lanka trail New Zealand by 22 runs.

Agence France-Presse, Aug 15, 2019 19:49:42 IST

Galle: Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel became the first New Zealander to claim a five-wicket haul in Galle as the tourists restricted Sri Lanka to 227 for seven at stumps on day two of the first Test on Thursday.

In reply to New Zealand's first innings total of 249 all out, Sri Lanka were on 143 for two as Angelo Mathews and Kusal Mendis laid the foundation for a big total.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Black Caps spinner Ajaz Patels impressive five-wicket haul restricts hosts to 227-7 on Day 2 of first Test

It was the second five-wicket haul in Test cricket for Bombay-born Patel. AFP

However a lapse of concentration saw Mendis throw away his wicket in the penultimate ball before tea and they collapsed, losing five wickets for the addition of 18 runs.

From 143 for two, Sri Lanka slumped to 161 for seven before an unfinished 66-run stand for the eighth wicket between Niroshan Dickwella and Suranga Lakmal stopped the rot. Sri Lanka trail New Zealand by 22 runs.

It was the second five-wicket haul in Test cricket for Bombay-born Patel, who was tidy with his length on a track that offered lot of assistance for spinners.

Patel was not afraid to flight the ball even after Mendis completed his 10th Test half-century with a boundary off him.

For the next delivery, the penultimate ball before tea, Mendis attempted to play an expansive drive without much foot work and was caught at first slip by Ross Taylor.

The slide continued after tea with Kusal Perera (1) and Dhananjaya de Silva (5) adding to the misery.

Mathews was dismissed soon after completing his half-century, becoming Patel's fifth victim.

Then off-spinner William Somerville dismissed Akila Dananjaya for a sixth ball duck.

Lakmal, who had claimed four wickets earlier in the day, then gave solid support to Dickwella as Sri Lanka fought back. Lakmal was given out caught at slip when he was on nine but he successfully reviewed the decision.

There were some cheeky shots played by Dickwella, who is under pressure to save his place having been overlooked for the World Cup.

Lakmal's contributions were welcomed as well as Sri Lanka know that chasing anything above 150 on this track is dicey.

Resuming from the overnight score of 203 for five, New Zealand were knocked out for 249 losing their last five wickets for 46 runs.

Lakmal claimed the four wickets to fall on day two while Tim Southee was run out.

Akila Dananjaya finished with five wickets, with all his wickets coming on day one.

Updated Date: Aug 15, 2019 19:49:42 IST

Tags : Ajaz Patel, Akila Dananjaya, Cricket, Dhananjaya De Silva, Galle Test, New Zealand, New Zealand Cricket Team, Niroshan Dickwella, Sports, Sri Lanka, Sri Lanka Cricket Team, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 1st Test, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand 2019, Suranga Lakmal, William Somerville

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6939 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all