First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in SL | 2nd ODI Jul 28, 2019
SL vs BAN
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets
ICC WT20 Asia Qualifier | Match 10 Jul 28, 2019
SIN vs NEP
Singapore beat Nepal by 82 runs
BAN in SL Jul 31, 2019
SL vs BAN
R.Premadasa Stadium, Colombo
The Ashes Aug 01, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Edgbaston, Birmingham
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Black Caps pick spin-heavy attack for World Test Championship foray against Islanders

New Zealand coach Gary Stead named four spinners in his 15-man squad for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka that will mark both teams' debut in the new world championship that runs through to 2021.

Agence France-Presse, Jul 29, 2019 09:25:19 IST

Wellington: New Zealand unveiled a spin-heavy attack Monday for the opening round of their World Test Championship campaign against Sri Lanka next month.

Coach Gary Stead named four spinners in his 15-man squad for the two-Test series in Sri Lanka that will mark both teams' debut in the new world championship that runs through to 2021.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand: Black Caps pick spin-heavy attack for World Test Championship foray against Islanders

Ajaz Patel is among the four spinners picked by New Zealand. AFP

Stead said the Sri Lankan wickets were expected to turn and he was adopting a "horses-for-courses" strategy in selecting Ajaz Patel, Will Somerville, Mitchell Santner and Todd Astle.

"Playing three spinners is an option in Sri Lankan conditions and we believe this group provides the best variations and skill mix on offer," he said.

The reliance on spin means quicks Matt Henry and Lockie Ferguson miss out, with Stead opting for Trent Boult, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner and Colin de Grandhomme.

The long-awaited Test championship will see nine nations vying for points in home and away series in a bid to reach a deciding match at Lord's in June 2021.

New Zealand will play 14 Tests against six nations as part of the competition.

Stead said the Black Caps were ready for a new challenge after their dramatic defeat in the ODI World Cup final, when the scores were tied after regular play and a super over, but England won because they scored more boundaries.

"It's good timing for us after the World Cup," he said.

"It was an incredible time for the team and the country, but we're now excited to move forward as a group and sink our teeth into another opportunity."

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (capt), Tom Latham, Jeet Raval, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling, Tom Blundell, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Todd Astle, Tim Southee, Will Somerville, Neil Wagner, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult.

Updated Date: Jul 29, 2019 09:25:19 IST

Tags : Ajaz Patel, Black Caps, Gary Stead, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, New Zealand, New Zealand Cricket, Sri Lanka Vs New Zealand, Test Cricket, Todd Astle, Will Somerville, World Test Championship

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all