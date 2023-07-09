SL vs NED LIVE, ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Qualififers: Sri Lanka and the Netherlands fight for the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifiers 2023 trophy on Sunday at the Harare Sports Club. Both teams have already qualified for the World Cup after finishing in the top two of the Super Sixes stage. There’s not much at stake apart from the tournament trophy but still, the teams would want to finish the tournament on high.

The Netherlands won the toss on Sunday morning and as expected opted to field first.

“We are going to have a bowl first. The wicket looks pretty good and hopefully there’s something in the morning. We wanted to qualify and win the tournament, we celebrated but set our mind into the game. Bas has gone back to England. The style of cricket we are playing, we have put a lot of work into that leading up to the tournament,” Netherlands captain Scott Edwards said at the toss.

“It is a very good wicket and I am happy with the way toss went. We have to maintain our high standards not only in this tournament but whenever we play international cricket. We are not the team to play this tournament, we have the elements to play at the higher level and we are looking forward to India,” Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka said.

Sri Lanka playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Sahan Arachchige, Dasun Shanaka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dilshan Madushanka

Netherlands playing XI: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Bas de Leede, Wesley Barresi, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards, Saqib Zulfiqar, Logan van Beek, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Clayton Floyd