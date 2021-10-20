Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Sri Lanka vs Ireland, T20 World Cup 2021, LIVE Cricket Score

  • FirstCricket Staff
  • October 20th, 2021
  • 19:48:13 IST

Toss update: Ireland won the toss and opted to field against Sri Lanka in their first round group A match of the T20 World Cup in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

While Sri Lanka fielded the same XI as in their previous match, Ireland brought in Craig Young in place of Ben White.

Both Sri Lanka and Ireland have won their respective opening matches of the tournament.

The Teams:

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (capt), Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara.

Ireland: Andy Balbirnie (capt), Paul Stirling, Kevin O'Brien, Gareth Delany, Curtis Campher, Harry Tector, Neil Rock (wk), Simi Singh, Mark Adair, Josh Little, Craig Young.

With inputs from PTI 

Updated Date: October 20, 2021 19:48:13 IST

